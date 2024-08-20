The Big Picture It Ends with Us just hit $100 million at the domestic box office just 10 days after release.

Despite mixed reviews, the film has been a hit, earning $180 million worldwide and surpassing other female-skewing book adaptations.

Controversies surrounding the film, including rumors of on-set tension, have actually helped draw audiences to the emotional depiction of domestic violence.

In just over a week of release, Sony’s It Ends with Us has passed its first major domestic box office milestone. The romantic drama debuted to excellent box office response 10 days ago, and on its second Monday in theaters, just passed coveted $100 million milestone domestically. It Ends with Us stars Blake Lively in the lead role, alongside Justin Baldoni, who also serves as director. The film exceeded expectations in both its first and second weekends, and is on course to generate over $160 million in its domestic run.

The film's current domestic haul stands at over $100.416 million, and the film’s daily grosses haven’t dipped below $4.9 million so far, so passing the $100 million mark today was a foregone conclusion. Based on the bestseller by Colleen Hoover, the movie has generated around $180 million worldwide in 10 days of release, having already overtaken the lifetime hauls of fellow female-skewing book adaptations The Girl on the Train ($173 million) and Where the Crawdads Sing ($145 million).

The movie was produced on a relatively modest budget of $25 million, which is smaller than those of similar titles such as Fifty Shades of Grey ($570 million worldwide against a budget of $40 million) and Twilight (over $400 million worldwide against a budget of almost $40 million). Lively also served as a producer on the movie, which was caught in a bit of a controversy ahead of its release, primarily revolving around her relationship with Baldoni. It was rumored that they had fallen out, while Lively was criticized by some for not being duly solemn in pre-release interviews to the film’s themes of domestic violence.

'It Ends with Us' Is Turning Into a Minor Phenomenon

It Ends with Us has benefited from these controversies, which have helped it defy mixed reviews and probably attract casual audiences that wouldn't have bothered otherwise. The movie currently sits at a “rotten” 57% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, although its audience rating stands at an exceptional 92%. In her review for Collider, Isabela Soares called the movie “an emotional and effective depiction of domestic violence and how to find the strength to overcome it.” This is partially why it has been such a hit at the box office, and will continue to draw audiences for the next few weeks. You can watch It Ends with Us in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.