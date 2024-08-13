The Big Picture Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's lack of public interaction in the lead up to the release of It Ends With Us has led to widespread speculation of a feud between the two stars.

Baldoni praised Lively during the press tour, but Lively and co-star Jenny Slate have sidestepped questions about working with him.

Industry sources claim Baldoni made Lively uncomfortable on set, while Baldoni is reluctant to return as director for the sequel, suggesting Lively direct instead.

It Ends With Us, Sony Pictures' adaptation of Colleen Hoover's romance novel of the same name, debuted with surprisingly big numbers, grossing $80 million worldwide in its opening weekend. Blake Lively stars alongside Justin Baldoni, who also directed the film. However, fans have noticed that the two stars haven't actually made a joint appearance together to promote the movie, leading to speculation of a feud between Lively (and her husband Ryan Reynolds) and Baldoni. At the New York City premiere of It Ends With Us, Lively was photographed with Reynolds, co-stars Jenny Slate and Brandon Sklenar, and even her husband's Deadpool & Wolverine co-star Hugh Jackman, but notably never with Baldoni, who was photographed alone or with his wife, Emily. This is just the tip of the iceberg of what's turning out to be 2024's version of the Don't Worry Darling drama that took over social media two years ago, complete with ambiguous interview responses, seemingly backhanded compliments, and a notable discrepancy in Instagram followers.

Is There Bad Blood Between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni?

No marketing strategy can compete with the power of vague, interpersonal drama between co-stars to get people talking. Not that It Ends With Us really needed it, banking on Hoover's widespread popularity, Lively's star power, and the added boost of Reynolds' promotion of the film, who showed up to the New York City premiere with Jackman in tow. Nevertheless, the lack of public interaction between Lively (and other members of the cast) and Baldoni has fans and nosy onlookers speculating about a feud between the two co-stars, and whether Baldoni will return for the rumored sequel. It Ends With Us follows Lily Bloom (Lively), a flower shop owner who falls for Ryle Kincaid (Baldoni), a charming neurosurgeon who starts to physically abuse her. It was Baldoni who first acquired the movie rights to It Ends With Us with his production company, Wayfarer Studios, in 2019, but despite Lively's involvement as an executive producer, Baldoni and Lively haven't done interviews or even been photographed together in the lead-up to the film's release.

Many have questioned just how involved Reynolds was in the production and promotion of It Ends With Us. At the New York City premiere on August 6, Lively revealed to E! News that it was Reynolds who wrote the iconic rooftop scene between Lily and Ryle and that she and her husband often work on each other's projects, saying, "He works on everything I do. I work on everything he does. So his wins, his celebrations are mine and mine are his." The film's screenwriter and co-producer Christy Hall later told SheKnows that she was unaware Reynolds changed the script until after It Ends With Us was released, but went on to praise him, saying, "No one makes a movie by themselves, so it takes hundreds of people to create a village to surround this thing and everyone gives it what they can.”

Sources also told The Hollywood Reporter that the creative differences between Baldoni and Lively were so significant, two different cuts of the film were made. Lively allegedly commissioned a cut of It Ends With Us from Shane Reid, the co-editor of Deadpool & Wolverine, who also edited the Taylor Swift music video for "I Bet You Think About Me" that Lively directed in 2021. Reid is not officially listed as an editor of the film, which is credited to Oona Flaherty and Robb Sullivan, so it's unclear how much, if any, of this cut made it into the final product.

Will Justin Baldoni Return for the Rumored 'It Ends With Us' Sequel?

Rumors of a feud have only been exacerbated by vague statements from Baldoni about the film and its potential sequel. In a recent interview with Today, Baldoni spoke about his collaborative approach to directing It Ends With Us, saying, “Every movie is a miracle. And then, of course, you’re navigating complex personalities and trying to get everybody on the same page with the same vision. And mistakes are always made, and then you figure out how to move past them.” Though fans and Internet sleuths ran with this seemingly pointed statement about "navigating complex personalities," neither Baldoni nor Lively have had anything negative to say about each other throughout the It Ends With Us press tour.

Despite Baldoni's praise of Lively and her contributions to the film, he seems uninterested in returning to the director's chair for the still-unconfirmed sequel, It Starts With Us. When asked by Us Weekly whether he'd be directing and starring in the sequel, Baldoni responded, "I think there are better people for that one. I think Blake Lively is ready to direct. That’s what I think.” Another recent red-carpet interview with It Ends With Us co-star Jenny Slate also raised some eyebrows when she sidestepped a question about Baldoni. When asked about working with him as a director and scene partner, Slate didn't address the question head-on but instead discussed how hard that dual role is and how she would never want to be in that position herself, choosing to focus her attention on acting. Lively gave a similarly cagey answer in an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment when asked about building trust with Baldoni for heavier scenes, not mentioning Baldoni by name and avoiding the question by praising Hoover's writing instead.

Multiple unnamed industry sources have told Page Six that Baldoni made Lively uncomfortable on set and overall created an "extremely difficult" atmosphere for everyone involved. None of the stars have publicly spoken negatively about Lively or Baldoni, but there seems to be a clear divide between Baldoni and the rest of the cast, and though Baldoni follows Lively, Hoover, and Slate on Instagram, none of them follow him back. The plot continues to thicken, with a set source recently telling People, "All is not what it seems. There is much more to this story. The principal cast and [author] Colleen Hoover will have nothing to do with him." Until Baldoni, Lively, or anyone else involved in the production addresses the situation, fans will likely continue to flood their Instagram comments and theorize about the reasons behind this alleged feud.

It Ends With Us is now in theaters worldwide.

