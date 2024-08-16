The Big Picture It Ends with Us exceeds $80 million in the opening weekend, and is on track to pass $100 million globally by day 7.

The movie was strategically delayed for maximum impact, despite mixed reviews and behind-the-scenes tensions.

Positive audience response to emotional depiction of domestic violence, similar to successful female-centric films.

Just as it hits a week of release, Sony’s It Ends with Us is passing its first major global box office milestone. The romantic drama vastly exceeded expectations in its opening weekend, grossing a stunning $80 million worldwide. On day seven of release, the movie will pass the coveted $100 million milestone globally. Directed by and starring Justin Baldoni alongside lead actor Blake Lively, It Ends with Us is based on the 2016 bestseller by Colleen Hoover, and is expected to continue performing well into the next month as the summer winds down.

With $98 million globally in six days, It Ends with Us should comfortably glide past the $100 million mark today on the strength of its domestic collections alone. The film’s running domestic total after six days stands at $68 million. The movie should also be able to pass the $150 million mark worldwide this weekend, as it gears up for a close contest for the second time with the holdover blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine. Incidentally, Lively also features in a voice cameo in the superhero hit, which stars her husband, Ryan Reynolds, in the titular role.

It Ends with Us was strategically delayed till after Deadpool & Wolverine had conquered the box office, perhaps in an effort to maximize publicity through Lively and Reynolds’ joint appearances. Either way, the decision paid off. It certainly helped that the movie rode in on rumors of behind-the-scenes tensions between Lively’s and Baldoni. Lively was also criticized by some for seemingly appearing flippant while discussing the film's serious themes in pre-release interviews. But the enthusiasm shown by the source novel’s die-hard fan-base, combined with interest from casual audiences, was enough to defy the mixed reviews that the movie opened to.

Lively and Reynolds Delivered a Combined Total of Over $100 Million Last Weekend

It Ends with Us holds a 57% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, with Collider’s Isabella Soares describing the movie as “an emotional and effective depiction of domestic violence and how to find the strength to overcome it.” Audience response has been even more positive, with the film earning a 93% audience rating on RT, and an excellent A- CinemaScore from opening day crowds.

Movies based on female-skewing novels have proven to be highly lucrative in the past, with hits such as Twilight ($408 million worldwide), Fifty Shades of Grey ($569 million), and more recently, Where the Crawdads Sing ($145 million). Produced on a reported budget of $25 million, It Ends with Us also stars Brandon Sklenar, Hasan Minhaj and Jenny Slate. You can watch the movie in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.