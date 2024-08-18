The Big Picture It Ends with Us is a box office success, grossing over $180 million globally and surpassing similar literary adaptations.

The film, starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, tackles domestic violence themes and has resonated with audiences.

Despite mixed reviews, the audience response has been positive, with a 92% score on Rotten Tomatoes and an A- CinemaScore.

Sony’s It Ends with Us is turning into something of a phenomenon. In just 10 days of release at the worldwide box office, it's already nearing a massive milestone, having grossed over seven times its reported production budget. The romantic drama exceeded expectations in its opening weekend, grossing over $50 million domestically and nearly $100 million worldwide. And thanks to a handful of prominent new debuts this weekend, the film only seems to be scaling new heights and building greater momentum.

With $98 million domestically and another $82 million from 52 overseas markets, the film’s cumulative global haul now stands at $180 million. What this means is that it has already overtaken the lifetime global hauls of similar female-skewing literary adaptations such as The Girl on the Train ($173 million) and Where the Crawdads Sing ($145 million). The benchmark for these movies is extremely high, however, with the first Twilight grossing over $400 million worldwide, and Fifty Shades of Grey earning nearly $570 million globally.

This weekend, It Ends with Us grossed over $30 million from overseas markets, in addition to the $24 million that it picked up domestically. Produced on a reported budget of $25 million, it had a terrific debut in Germany, delivering the fifth-biggest debut for a Hollywood title this year. Based on the bestseller by Colleen Hoover, the movie stars Blake Lively in the lead role, alongside Justin Baldoni, who also serves as the director. It Ends with Us rode in on a wave of controversy surrounding Lively and Baldoni, who were rumored to have fallen out prior to the release.

Debuting In the Wake of 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Also Benefited the Movie

Lively also received some criticism for appearing flippant in pre-release interviews, particularly when asked about the film’s serious themes of domestic violence. She subsequently voiced her support for the cause on Instagram. But all of this has only fueled more interest in the movie for casual audiences, which is key for a property with a devoted fan-base to cross over into the mainstream. And that’s exactly what’s happening now, as has been proven by these numbers.

It Ends with Us opened to mixed reviews, and currently sits at a “rotten” 56% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. In her review, Collider’s Isabela Soares called the movie “an emotional and effective depiction of domestic violence and how to find the strength to overcome it.” Fan response for It Ends with Us is proving to be the key; the movie sits at an excellent 92% audience score on RT, in addition to earning an A- CinemaScore from the opening day crowds.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

It Ends With Us 7 10 Lily believes she's found true love with Ryle, but when a painful incident triggers past trauma, she must decide if love alone can carry her marriage through. However, things are complicated when her first love returns to her life. Release Date June 21, 2024 Director Justin Baldoni Cast Blake Lively , Jenny Slate , Brandon Sklenar , Justin Baldoni

