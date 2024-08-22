The Big Picture It Ends With Us has made history by crossing $200 million at the global box office, becoming one of only 13 movies to achieve this in 2024.

The film, starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, is the highest-grossing female-led title of the year and a major success in the romance drama genre.

With a budget of $25 million, the movie has almost earned back its costs tenfold, showing no signs of slowing down at the box office.

One of the most controversial movies of 2024 thus far just hit a major milestone at the global box office. It Ends With Us has officially crossed $200 million at the worldwide box office, making it only the 13th movie of the year to reach that mark. It Ends With Us joins a list which Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire and The Garfield Movie narrowly reached, while other movies such as Inside Out 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine crossed this total during their opening weekends. The official box office global total for It Ends With Us is currently $204.4 million, with $106.7 million coming from domestic and $97.7 million coming from international markets. It Ends With Us was also produced for $25 million, meaning it has almost earned back its reported budget tenfold.

It Ends With Us stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, and was also directed by Baldoni with a script written by Christy Hall and adapted from Colleen Hoover's book of the same name. The film has also become the highest-grossing female-led title of the year, and the biggest romance drama since 2018's A Star Is Born, the Oscar-winner starring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga. It Ends With Us just recently passed the $100 million mark at the domestic box office, and after opening with $80 million worldwide and keeping the momentum for several weeks now, the movie is showing no signs of slowing down as it barrels towards its next major box office milestone.

What Are the Highest-Grossing Movies of 2024 So Far?

Inside Out 2 remains the highest-grossing movie of 2024 thus far by a wide margin, currently sitting at a worldwide total of more than $1.6 billion. It boasts a half-billion dollar lead over the second-place competitor in Deadpool & Wolverine, which just recently crossed the $1 billion mark and passed Joker to become the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all-time. Another animated children's movie is also in the top five, with Despicable Me 4 earning just north of $850 million, while the sequel to the Oscar-winning sci-fi epic, Dune: Part Two, finished its theatrical run earlier this year with just over $700 million, including more than $425 million coming from overseas markets.

It Ends With Us 7 10 Lily believes she's found true love with Ryle, but when a painful incident triggers past trauma, she must decide if love alone can carry her marriage through. However, things are complicated when her first love returns to her life. Director Justin Baldoni Cast Blake Lively , Jenny Slate , Brandon Sklenar , Justin Baldoni Runtime 130 minutes Writers Justin Baldoni , Christy Hall , Colleen Hoover

