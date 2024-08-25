Sony’s It Ends with Us is a textbook example of counter-programming done well, and resounding proof — if any was ever needed — of the power of smart marketing. The romantic drama continued its excellent run at the global box office as it entered its third week of release, and inched closer to an important milestone. This weekend, the movie also became star Blake Lively’s top-grossing hit at the domestic box office, overtaking the lifetime haul of the ill-fated Green Lantern, which starred her husband Ryan Reynolds in the titular role.

Incidentally, Lively appeared in a cameo in Reynolds’ latest hit, Deadpool & Wolverine, whose performance is closely linked to the success of It Ends with Us. The movie was originally set to release before Deadpool & Wolverine but was delayed until after the superhero film had wreaked havoc at the box office, opening up plenty of opportunities for Lively and Reynolds to engage in cross-promotions. Combined with rumors of behind-the-scenes tensions between Lively and her director, Justin Baldoni, the stage was set for an unexpectedly successful commercial run.

It Ends with Us grossed around $80 million worldwide in its debut weekend, nearly out-performing Deadpool & Wolverine, which was then entering its third week. The movie has since pushed its domestic total to $120 million, and its overseas haul to $121 million. This takes its cumulative global earnings to around $242 million, which means that It Ends with Us will pass the $250 million mark in a matter of days. The movie has already earned nearly 10 times its reported production budget of $25 million.

Lively and Reynolds Both Delivered Their Biggest-Ever Hits This Year

Close

Based on the bestseller by Colleen Hoover, It Ends with Us has also overtaken the lifetime global hauls of fellow female-skewing literary adaptations The Girl on the Train ($173 million), Where the Crawdads Sing ($145 million), and Crazy Rich Asians ($237 million). But the benchmark is high for these movies, with the first Twilight grossing over $400 million worldwide, and Fifty Shades of Grey generating nearly $570 million globally.

It Ends with Us opened to mixed reviews, and is currently sitting at an almost “fresh” 58% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. But it has been deemed worthy of the platform’s newly-announced “certified hot” badge, on the strength of its 91% audience rating. In her review for Collider, Isabela Soares called the movie “an emotional and effective depiction of domestic violence and how to find the strength to overcome it.”

You can watch It Ends with Us in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

It Ends With Us 7 10 Lily believes she's found true love with Ryle, but when a painful incident triggers past trauma, she must decide if love alone can carry her marriage through. However, things are complicated when her first love returns to her life. Release Date June 21, 2024 Director Justin Baldoni Cast Blake Lively , Jenny Slate , Brandon Sklenar , Justin Baldoni

