Now in its fourth week of release, Sony’s It Ends with Us is continuing to provide textbook counter-programming at the box office. While Deadpool & Wolverine and Alien: Romulus remain popular with the geek community, the female-skewing romantic drama, on the other hand, is nearing a major milestone of its own at the global box office. This weekend, It Ends with Us remained inside the top five, as it fended off competition from a handful of new releases.

With $135 million domestically, the movie has grossed $283 million worldwide. Incidentally, this is the exact same number as Alien: Romulus, which debuted in its wake. This weekend, It Ends with Us passed the $150 million milestone in overseas box office revenue, proving that its popularity isn’t restricted to North America. The film’s success also establishes Blake Lively, who also serves as a producer on the project, as a star with indisputable box office pull. This is her top-grossing film by far, ahead of 2011’s Green Lantern.

It Ends with Us was originally slated for release earlier this year, but was delayed until after Deadpool & Wolverine had embarked on its record-breaking journey. This decision proved to be a game-changer, as it allowed Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, to engage in joint promotions. Based on the bestseller by Colleen Hoover, It Ends with Us generated controversy ahead of its release, because of a rumored feud between Lively and director Justin Baldoni, who also appears in a supporting role. Lively was also criticized for underplaying the film’s central theme of domestic abuse in pre-release interviews, which she tried to rectify later in a social media post.

It's Time for Celebration at the Lively-Reynolds Household

It Ends with Us has already overtaken the lifetime global hauls of fellow female-skewing book adaptations such as The Girl on the Train ($173 million), Where the Crawdads Sing ($145 million), and Crazy Rich Asians ($237 million). But the chances of it overtaking its biggest comparable titles — Twilight ($400 million worldwide), and Fifty Shades of Grey ($570 million worldwide) — remain unlikely. It is, however, among the cheapest of the lot, having been produced on a reported budget of $25 million.

It Ends with Us opened to mixed reviews, and is currently sitting at a "rotten" but almost "fresh" 58% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. But it's the film’s popularity among audiences that has helped it perform so well in the last few weeks. It holds a 91% audience score on RT, which has earned it the website’s newly launched “verified hot” badge. You can watch It Ends with Us in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

