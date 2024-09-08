While her husband Ryan Reynolds continues to enjoy the record-breaking success of Deadpool & Wolverine, Blake Lively is experiencing a career-high of her own. Her romantic drama film It Ends with Us passed a huge global box office milestone this weekend, as Sony continues to hold off on releasing it on digital streaming platforms. It Ends with Us opened a month ago in the wake of Deadpool & Wolverine’s blockbuster box office performance, and provided textbook counter-programming for its female-skewing target audience.

With $141 million domestically and another $168 million worldwide, the film’s cumulative global gross now stands at a phenomenal $309 million. This weekend, It Ends with Us overtook the $307 million lifetime global haul of another female-skewing literary adaptation, The Fault in Our Stars. The film had previously out-grossed the similarly targeted titles The Girl on the Train ($173 million), Where the Crawdads Sing ($145 million), and Crazy Rich Asians ($237 million). Movies of this kind have a high benchmark, with the first Twilight grossing over $400 million worldwide, and Fifty Shades of Grey hitting around $570 million globally.

It Ends with Us is the biggest film of Lively’s career, and is currently the 11th-biggest Hollywood hit of the year globally, and the 10th-biggest domestic box office hit of the year. The movie exceeded expectations in its debut, grossing $50 million domestically on the back of positive audience response and a controversy surrounding Lively. She was said to be feuding with the film’s director, and her co-star, Justin Baldoni, and was also criticized for not giving due respect to the film’s central theme of domestic abuse in pre-release interviews, which she subsequently addressed in a social media post.

'It Ends with Us' and 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Have Grossed Over $1.5 Billion Combined



It Ends with Us opened to mixed reviews, and is currently sitting at a 57% “rotten” score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. But it’s the audience response that has taken it this far; the film was deemed worthy of RT’s newly announced “verified hot” honor, on the strength of its excellent 91% user rating. Produced on a reported budget of $25 million, the movie has already earned 12 times its production cost and is projected to conclude its global box office run with around $340 million.

You can watch It Ends with Us in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

It Ends With Us 7 10 Lily believes she's found true love with Ryle, but when a painful incident triggers past trauma, she must decide if love alone can carry her marriage through. However, things are complicated when her first love returns to her life. Release Date June 21, 2024 Director Justin Baldoni Cast Blake Lively , Jenny Slate , Brandon Sklenar , Justin Baldoni

