Having played in theaters worldwide for over a month now, the romantic drama It Ends with Us is nearing major box office milestones both domestically and worldwide. The movie defied expectations in its opening weekend last month, and emerged as a much-needed late-summer hit, providing its target audiences with textbook counter-programming in the wake of Deadpool & Wolverine’s domination. Incidentally, both films are headlined by Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, by far the most successful Hollywood couple of the year.

With $144 million domestically and another $180 million from overseas markets, It Ends with Us has now hit a cumulative global haul of $325 million. Produced on a reported budget of $25 million, the movie has proven to be a staggering success for Sony, at a time when most titles like this would be diverted to streaming. It Ends with Us is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Colleen Hoover, and debuted amid a perfect storm of frenzied anticipation, star-driven gossip, and positive fan reception.

The movie appears to have settled at a just-about-rotten 57% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, but it’s the viewers' reception that really matters here. It Ends with Us holds a stunning 91% audience score on RT, earning for itself the platform’s newly unveiled “verified hot” badge. It Ends with Us also earned an excellent A- CinemaScore from opening day crowds, and its impact can be seen in the film's sustained success at the box office. In her review, Collider's Isabella Soares described the movie as an "emotional and effective depiction of domestic violence and how to find the strength to overcome it."

Can 'It Ends with Us' Hit the $350 Million Mark Worldwide?

While romantic dramas and romantic comedies are now seen as streaming genres, female-skewing films, especially those based on books, used to be highly lucrative in the pre-pandemic era. Last weekend, It Ends with Us overtook the $307 million lifetime global haul of The Fault in Our Stars, having already surpassed the global totals of the similarly targeted titles The Girl on the Train ($173 million), Where the Crawdads Sing ($145 million), and Crazy Rich Asians ($237 million). Despite its knockout run, however, It Ends with Us isn’t going to be able to match the spectacular performances of Twilight (over $400 million worldwide), and Fifty Shades of Grey ($570 million worldwide).

The movie was originally supposed to debut earlier this year, but was delayed until after the release of Deadpool & Wolverine, which allowed Lively to promote it alongside Reynolds. She was criticized in some quarters for seemingly down-playing the movie’s central theme of domestic abuse, but later appeared to rectify her mistake via an Instagram post. She was also said to be feuding with her director and co-star Justin Baldoni during the promotions, which seems to have worked in the film's favor. You can watch It Ends with Us in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

