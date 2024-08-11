This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Big Picture It Ends With Us debuted with impressive earnings, thanks to a strong marketing push and the star power of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively.

The film's global gross stands at $80 million, surpassing expectations for a movie that only cost a reported $25 million to produce.

Despite mixed reviews, It Ends With Us received a positive audience response and holds the potential for further success, following in the footsteps of similar female-skewing films.

Are we witnessing this year’s “Barbenheimer” event? After months of build-up and cross-promotions with Disney’s Deadpool & Wolverine, Sony’s It Ends with Us debuted with ceiling-shattering figures this weekend. Incidentally, both movies star the married couple, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, who’ve been going on marketing overdrive for the last few weeks. The buzz helped Deadpool & Wolverine break records in the last few weeks, and now, It Ends with Us is here to keep the momentum going. The romantic drama exceeded expectations in its opening weekend, particularly at the domestic box office, where it finished a close second behind Deadpool & Wolverine.

With $50 million domestically and another $30 from overseas markets, the film’s cumulative global gross stands at $80 million. That’s a stellar debut for a movie that cost a relatively modest $25 million to produce. Based on Colleen Hoover’s 2016 bestseller, It Ends with Us didn’t merely rely on the Lively-ness of it all; the movie also found itself in a bit of a pre-release controversy akin to 2022’s Don’t Worry Darling. That movie concluded its global run with just under $90 million, which It Ends with Us should be able to pass in a matter of days.

Other comparable titles include The Fault in Our Stars, Twilight, and Fifty Shades of Grey. The John Green adaptation generated $48 million domestically in its opening weekend, and went on to gross over $300 million worldwide. Stephenie Meyer’s generation-defining YA adaptation generated $60 million in its first weekend and went on to gross over $400 million worldwide. Based on E.L. James’ erotic thriller, Fifty Shades of Grey made $85 million domestically in its opening weekend, and concluded its global run with nearly $570 million. More recently, Where the Crawdads Sing was quietly able to generate nearly $150 million worldwide, while The Girl on the Train concluded its run with a little over $170 million.

Could this Mark a Comeback for Book Club Fare On the Big Screen After a Streaming Detour?

Like each of these female-skewing films, It Ends with Us has also received mixed reviews but positive fan response. It holds a 59% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, although its audience score stands at a far more positive 94%. The movie also earned an excellent A- CinemaScore from the opening day crowds, which bodes well for its future. In her review, Collider’s Isabella Soares praised the movie for handling delicate themes of domestic abuse, and compared it favorably to the source novel.

Directed by and co-starring Justin Baldoni, It Ends with Us also features Brandon Sklenar, Jenny Slate, and Hasan Minhaj in supporting roles. You can watch the film in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.