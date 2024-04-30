The Big Picture This summer's romance lineup includes Blake Lively's upcoming film, It Ends With Us.

New images from the film show Lively and Justin Baldoni falling in love.

The adaptation is based on the novel of the same name by Colleen Hoover, and changes like the characters' ages have been made for the film.

This summer is full of romance and drama, while we have a plethora of upcoming films like The Idea of You and A Family Affair dealing with the themes of family and navigating love in different stages of life, one of the hotly anticipated features is Blake Lively-led It Ends With Us, which deals with heartbreak, love, and abuse, based on Colleen Hoover's best-selling novel of the same name.

While most details about the project are kept tightly under wraps, Sony has unveiled a new set of images from the film elaborating on its rosy, sincere tone. The images give us a good look at Lively’s character Lily, who is seen sharing space with Justin Baldoni and Brandon Sklenar. In one particular image Lively and Baldoni look smitten with each other. Another set of images, reveals all the behind-the-scenes fun as we see Baldoni donning his director’s cap while another sees Lively and Jenny Slate having a laugh.

What Is ‘It Ends With Us’ About?

Close

Given the film is an adaptation, it's expected to follow a similar story. The original book follows a florist, Lily, who falls for a successful neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid. As the two begin a passionate affair, things take a turn when Lily's first love appears back in town and threatens to ruin what she shares with Ryle. While Lily vows to stay away from a man who is as abusive as her father and break the cycle of her past, she realizes that she must find strength within herself to not let the past repeat itself.

The movie certainly makes some adjustments as the original protagonists in the book are much younger than the actors cast in the roles. Hoover previously explained her decision to age the characters, "Back when I wrote It Ends With Us, the new adult (genre) was very popular. You were writing college-age characters. That's what I was contracted to do. I made Lily very young. I didn't know that neurosurgeons went to school for 50 years. There's not a 20-something neurosurgeon. As I started making this movie, I'm like, we need to age them out, because I messed up," she said. "So that's my fault."

Along with Lively as Lily, the movie casts Baldoni as Ryle, Sklenar as Atlas, Slate as Lily’s friend Allysa, and Hasan Minhaj as Allysa's husband. The movie will also have some flashbacks as Alex Neustaedter is set to portray a young Atlas and Isabela Ferrer is playing young Lily. Baldoni directs from a script by Christy Hall and Hoover.

It Ends With Us is set to release on June 21. You can check out the new images above.