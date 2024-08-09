Booktok adaptations are all the rave as Emily Henry's adaptation of People We Meet on Vacation just revealed its lead actors and Shawn Levy is on board as the director of a fan favorite title called Never Lie. Yet, before these films see the light of day, Colleen Hoover's best-selling novel It Ends With Us has just arrived in theaters, and the buzz surrounding its screen treatment has been noticeable. Starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, the project follows Lily Bloom, a woman with an abusive past who falls for a charming neurosurgeon. As their relationship takes off, the protagonist soon comes to see similarities between their dynamic and that of her parents, an example that she has grown to dread.

Before watching the adaptation in theaters, here is a guide to the main characters and familiar faces who will grace the screen alongside Lively and Baldoni.

It Ends With Us Lily believes she's found true love with Ryle, but when a painful incident triggers past trauma, she must decide if love alone can carry her marriage through. However, things are complicated when her first love returns to her life. Release Date June 21, 2024 Director Justin Baldoni Cast Blake Lively , Jenny Slate , Brandon Sklenar , Justin Baldoni Main Genre Drama Writers Justin Baldoni , Christy Hall , Colleen Hoover

Blake Lively

Lily Bloom

Close

Lily Bloom is a bubbly and authentic florist with a dark past. After witnessing domestic violence at home growing up, she is certain that she will never experience a similar situation in her own love life. However, as Lily begins a relationship with Ryle, the protagonist soon sees history repeating itself. Instead of choosing to stay with an abusive partner, the main character decides to break a generational cycle with the help of an old flame called Atlas.

Blake Lively is not only Lady Deadpool (as we came to see in Deadpool & Wolverine), but she also plays Lily Bloom in the Colleen Hoover adaptation. The actress is primarily known for her role as the "IT girl" from the Upper East Side, Serena Van der Woodsen, in Gossip Girl. Since The CW drama wrapped in 2012, Lively has starred in multiple projects, including The Age of Adeline, Green Lantern (where she met her now husband Ryan Reynolds), and The Shallows. Next year, the actress will be reprising the role of Emily in A Simple Favor 2.

Justin Baldoni

Ryle Kincaid

Image via Sony Pictures

Ryle Kincaid is a charming neurosurgeon with a short temper. Although he is mostly into nonexclusive relationships and flings, he decides to give commitment a try after meeting Lily on his building's rooftop. After Ryle finds out that his partner has been in touch with her high school ex-boyfriend, he lets jealousy take over and turns into an abusive man. His bond with Lily is forever severed by his actions, and he becomes the reason behind her decision to end a violent pattern in her family.

Justin Baldoni stars as Ryle, and he also directed It Ends With Us. Prior to landing the role and leading the cast and crew behind the scenes, Baldoni gained recognition for playing the wealthy hotel manager Rafael Solano in Jane the Virgin. Since then, he has directed tearjerkers such as the terminal illness romance Five Feet Apart and Zach Sobeic's biopic Clouds. Hoover's adaptation is the first film that he directed and plays the lead. His next directorial effort will be Laughing at My Nightmare, which is currently in the post-production stage. In a Variety cover story, Baldoni shared more about his process of tapping into the character of Ryle and the abuse that he inflicts:

“What was important for me was that the abuse come from Ryle’s insecurity — from a deep feeling that he wasn’t enough. Showing that allows the movie to not have an archvillain. He’s not this mustache-twirling bad guy; he’s a guy with deep pain and deep trauma who makes terrible decisions that are never acceptable or excusable in any situation.”

Brandon Sklenar

Atlas Corrigan

Image via Sony

Atlas Corrigan is the renowned chef of a restaurant called Roots, located in Boston. After serving in the Marines, the character decided to accomplish his longtime dream of opening his own eatery. When Lily, his first love, sits down for a meal with her mother and new man, the chef feels delighted to reconnect with her. Yet, in doing so, he instigates Ryle's anger, leading Lily to rely on him to protect herself.

Brandon Sklenar, who plays Atlas, is primarily known for his performance as the brooding Spencer Dutton in the Yellowstone prequel, 1923. Prior to this role, he guest-starred in series like Westworld, The Offer, and New Girl. In 2022, the actor won the Best Actor award at the Vienna Independent Film Festival for his work in a time travel flick entitled Futra Days. The emerging star will not only return to the set for Season 2 of 1923, but he will also be part of Christopher Landon's upcoming film, Drop.

Jenny Slate

Allysa

Image via Sony Pictures

Allysa is Ryle's sister and Lily's best friend. She and the protagonist grow close after Lily gets the keys to the place she will transform into her dream floral shop. Despite Allysa being wealthy to the point that she doesn't need to work to make a living, she volunteers as an extra set of hands to help the main character with her small business.

Jenny Slate plays Allysa and, prior to getting attached to the book-to-screen adaptation, she voiced several characters in popular animated movies like Zootopia and Despicable Me 3. Slate is also known for being a cast member of Season 35 of Saturday Night Live and for her comedic acting credits in Bob's Burgers and Parks and Recreation. In 2022, she won a SAG award for her participation in the critically acclaimed Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Hasan Minhaj

Marshall

Image via Netflix

Marshall is Allysa's millionaire husband, who has a big sense of humor. Not only is he always cracking jokes, but he is also game for wearing the most hideous onesies with his best friend Ryle to get a free round of beer at the bar across from Lily's floral shop.

Hasan Minhaj plays the supporting role in It Ends With Us, and he has slowly transitioned to more onscreen contributions ever since his political commentary program Patriot Act came to an end. After getting his start as a senior correspondent for The Daily Show, the comedian hosted the Netflix original and put out his own stand-up special called Hasan Minhaj: The King's Jester. Minhaj also appeared in The Morning Show Season 2, playing a recurring character named Eric Normani. Earlier this year, he also had a role in the buddy comedy Babes, playing opposite Ilana Glazer and Michelle Buteau.

Isabela Ferrer

Young Lily

Image via Sony

It Ends With Us incorporates flashbacks, which add context to Lily's complicated upbringing. Young Lily is a high school student who finds comfort in her homeless classmate's arms. Young Atlas lives in an abandoned house across from hers, and the two become close due to the fact that they both have witnessed their parents in abusive relationships.

Isabela Ferrer plays the younger version of the protagonist and the emerging actress landed the role through a TikTok casting call. Aside from her uncanny resemblance to Lively, she blew Baldoni and Hoover away with her take on the character. Aside from her work as Young Lily, Ferrer also acted in an episode of Evil and portrayed Billie Jean in the short film, Fire Burning.

Alex Neustaedter

Young Atlas

Image via Sony

Young Atlas is a lonely teenager who has just been kicked out of home by his mother, who preferred letting go of her son rather than breaking up with her violent boyfriend. With nowhere to go, the character invades an abandoned property, and, thanks to Lily, gets all the food and clothing that he needs to live comfortably. He also falls for her, and the two experience love for the first time.

Alex Neustaedter plays the younger version of Atlas and his breakout role was in Meg Ryan's Ithaca. The actor also starred as Billy Poe in the recently canceled American Rust: Broken Justice. Aside from these productions, Neustaedter is also featured in the Netflix film Things Heard and Seen, alongside Amanda Seyfried and James Norton.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

It Ends With Us is currently available in theaters across the US.

Showtimes and Tickets