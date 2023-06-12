Love it or hate it, Colleen Hoover has taken the book world by storm with her best-selling novel It Ends With Us. After the book reached the top spot in The New York Times best-selling list in 2022 for over 90 weeks and became a BookTok phenomenon with over, it is now headed to the big screen with Jane the Virgin's Justin Baldoni and Gossip Girl's Blake Lively playing the lead characters. Although the film is still in its early stages, here is an insight into everything we know so far about the plot, cast, and who is directing the adaptation.

When Does It Ends With Us Come Out?

As of right now, the film has yet to receive a release date. Given that the movie is still in the process of filming, It Ends With Us likely won't release on the big screen until sometime in 2024.

What Is It Ends With Us About?

There isn't an official synopsis for It Ends With Us yet, but given that the film is an adaptation of a popular novel, it is probably expected to have a similar plot. Hoover's book follows Lily Bloom, a florist that falls in love with a charming and ambitious neurosurgeon named Ryle Kincaid. The two have a passionate relationship, up until their connection takes a violent turn once Lily's first love comes back into the picture. After years of promising herself that she would never be with someone as abusive as her father, Lily realizes that she must find strength within herself to not let the past repeat itself.

Is There A Trailer for It Ends With Us?

As of now, a trailer hasn't come out yet. However, make sure to keep an eye on this page for future reference. In the meantime, here is Colleen Hoover's TikTok announcement about the film and its leading cast.

Who is in the Cast of It Ends With Us?

As previously mentioned, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni will play Lily Bloom and Ryle Kincaid in the film adaptation. Many fans had mixed feelings about the choice of actors, given that most book readers were vocal on TikTok about having Abigail Cowen and Theo James playing the main characters.

Aside from the leads, it was announced that SNL alum Jenny Slate will join the cast as Ryle's sister Alyssa and Patriot Act host Hasan Minhaj will play her husband and Ryle's best friend Marshall. Another addition to the film's ensemble is 1923's Brandon Sklenar, portraying Lily's first love Atlas Corrigan. Like the novel, It Ends With Us will have many flashback instances with younger versions of Lily and Atlas. Although there haven't been any updates on who will play the teenage version of Atlas, an emerging actress has already been selected for the role of teenage Lily. The casting process was made through a national open call on TikTok, in which Baldoni welcomed auditions from actresses who aren't already established in Hollywood, crediting how hard it is for people to have an opportunity to make it to the big screen.

On April 19, the actor/director shared with fans that a decision had been made

When Did It Ends With Us Film

The shooting process for It Ends With Us hasn't finished yet. It started in May 2023 in Jersey City, with multiple behind-the-scenes videos surfing the internet. Some of them even sparked fans' attention, given Lively's redhead look and the chaotic wardrobe choices for her character.

Who is Making It Ends With Us?

Baldoni is not only starring in the It Ends With Us adaptation, but he is also directing the upcoming film. This isn't the first time that the actor occupied the director's chair. His directorial debut was Five Feet Apart, featuring The White Lotus' Haley Lu Richardson and Riverdale's Cole Sprouse. Since then, he also directed Clouds, a film based on the real-life story of Zach Sobiech. Baldoni is also an executive producer of the project, alongside Hoover, Lively, Steve Sarowitz, Andrew Calof, and Christy Hall. Hall is also in charge of adapting the novel to the screen. In a private event in LA, fans of the book had the opportunity to read the script beforehand to give their feedback on it. Baldoni shared the following about the special occasion:

Alex Saks of Saks Picture Company and Jamey Heath of Wayfarer Studios will produce It Ends With Us.

Will It Ends With Us Have a Sequel?

Since the film is still under production, a sequel hasn't been confirmed, but that doesn't mean that the idea is off the table. Given the success of Hoover's novel, the author came up with a follow-up to Lily's story called It Starts With Us. Here is the book's plot summary:

Lily and her ex-husband, Ryle, have just settled into a civil coparenting rhythm when she suddenly bumps into her first love, Atlas, again. After nearly two years separated, she is elated that for once, time is on their side, and she immediately says yes when Atlas asks her on a date. But her excitement is quickly hampered by the knowledge that, though they are no longer married, Ryle is still very much a part of her life—and Atlas Corrigan is the one man he will hate being in his ex-wife and daughter’s life.

The sequel also became a hit, selling over 80 million copies on its release day, and was one of the three Colleen Hoover books to land in the bestseller list for 2022, the other two being It Ends With Us and Verity. Only time will tell if It Starts With Us will also be developed for the big screen, but in the meantime, fans can continue to keep an eye on this page to keep themselves in the loop of all the news related to the It Ends With Us adaptation.