The Big Picture Fans' input was crucial in adapting It Ends With Us, including a line fans insisted had to be included in the film.

Screenwriter Christy Hall initially left out a key line from the book but changed it after fans were adamant about its importance.

The film's handling of sensitive topics like domestic violence is crucial, with viewers praising its grace and powerful performances.

Fans aren’t shy about sharing their feelings, but when it came to adapting It Ends With Us, the screenwriter welcomed it. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the scribe behind the highly anticipated romance explained how fans of the book helped with one of the most significant moments on the page. When Christy Hall adapted the book to the screen, she understood the weight of what she was undertaking. Written by Colleen Hoover in 2016, the story takes on the delicate subject matter of domestic violence while also weaving a love story throughout. Despite its controversial leanings, Hall wanted to make sure that she got a few things right.

The production reached out on Instagram to invite 20 fans to read an early draft of the script and give their notes. The collaborative experience allowed for an informed discussion about one line of dialogue that fans felt could not be changed. In the first drafts of the film, Hall decided not to include protagonist Lily (Blake Lively) vocalizing the title of the film, even though it’s a classic line from the book. Fans became up in arms about the change, insisting it be included.

"The entire room of 20 megafans were like, 'You have to say it!’” Hall told Entertainment Weekly. “I was like, 'I'm sorry, forgive me! I was testing it out!' It was like a wall of voices screaming at me, 'She has to say it!'" This reaction was so strong that Hall was compelled to make changes in her next draft of the script.

Honoring 'It Ends With Us' Was Necessary

When Hall wrote initial drafts, there was precedence backing up her decision not to include Lily’s dialogue. What works in novels does not always translate to the big screen.

"As a screenwriter, a big no-no is you don't want any character to ever say the title of the film," she explained. "So in my initial draft, the draft that they read, I had her say the line, 'It stops here, between you and me,' blah, blah, blah. I didn't have her say, 'It ends with us.'" Ultimately, the writer concluded that It Ends With Us would be the exception, not the rule.

It Ends With Us does not fit into a neat box. The story is about breaking the cycle of abuse, which is a rare thing to see in such a star-studded film. But that is why it is so important to readers. It handles these topics with care, and no one wants to see such sensitive material changed outright. Early previews have praised the film for handling the topic with grace with a powerful performance from Lively. The final line is a big component of that. Lily decides that she will not allow her traumatic treatment to go on and that the cycle "ends with us." Dismissing this line is undercutting the story's most powerful moment. Viewers can catch the result by seeing It Ends With Us exclusively in theaters.

