The film adaption of Colleen Hoover's best-selling novel, It Ends With Us has a new release date of June 21, 2024. The film was initially slated to be released on February 9, with the announcement made over a year ago to the excitement of book fans. However, the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes delayed filming by several months. And while fans will have to wait a little longer to see Hoover's words come to life, a summer release date seems even more appropriate for the romance story. Luckily, the cast was spotted back on set earlier this month, hinting that production is progressing well.

Hoover's novel revolves around Lily Bloom, who will be portrayed by Gossip Girl's "it girl" Blake Lively. As her name suggests, Lily is a florist whose charisma and warm demeanor attract the attention of successful neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid. The two develop a romance that flourishes into a passionate and heartfelt love — that is until Lily's first love appears back in town and threatens to ruin what she shares with Ryle. Despite years of vowing to avoid relationships reminiscent of her father's abusive behavior, Lily grapples with the challenge of breaking the cycle of her past. In a journey of self-discovery, she must summon the inner strength to prevent history from repeating itself.

Who Is in the Cast of 'It Ends With Us'?

Jane The Virgin star Justin Baldoni joins Lively in the role of Lily's love interest Ryle. While Lily and Ryle are much younger in the book than the ages of Lively and Baldoni, Hoover revealed that it was her decision to age the characters up after news of Lively and Baldoni's casting was met with backlash. Hoover stepped in to explain the decision, stating:

"Back when I wrote 'It Ends With Us,' the new adult (genre) was very popular. You were writing college-age characters. That's what I was contracted to do. I made Lily very young. I didn't know that neurosurgeons went to school for 50 years. There's not a 20-something neurosurgeon. As I started making this movie, I'm like, we need to age them out, because I messed up. So that's my fault."

The Gossip Girl alum also served as an executive producer and Baldoni will direct after making his feature directorial debut with Five Feet Apart.

Joining the cast is SNL alum Jenny Slate, portraying Ryle's sister Alyssa. Her husband and Ryle's best friend, Marshall, will be portrayed by Patriot Act host Hasan Minhaj. Of course, the cast wouldn't be complete without the spicy dramatic character Atlas Corrigan, Lily's first love. In the book, she and Atlas were childhood friends, turned lovers. He is being portrayed by Brandon Sklenar, most recognized for his work in the TV series 1923.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates!