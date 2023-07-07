Despite a pause in production for the ongoing WGA strike, the adaptation of It Ends With Us has set a theatrical release date. The novel written by author Colleen Hoover experienced a significant surge in popularity after gaining attention from the TikTok community which ultimately influenced its adaptation. Now, fans won't have to wait for too long to witness the story come alive on the big screen as Columbia Pictures has slated the film for a theatrical release early next year.

An official synopsis for the adaptation has also been released, and thankfully it stays loyal to its beloved source material. Exploring themes of romance, domestic abuse, and self-discovery, author, Hoover based the story on personal experiences from her childhood. The story revolves around the central protagonist, Lily Bloom, a red-headed florist who meets a charming and successful neurosurgeon named Ryle Kincaid. They form a deep connection and begin a passionate relationship. However, Lily is haunted by her experiences with an abusive father, which influences her perceptions of love and relationships. As the narrative unfolds, Lily finds herself caught between her feelings for Ryle and the memories of her past which all gets complicated when a former flame, Atlas Corrigan re-enters her life.

The Cast Of 'It Ends With Us'

Early this year, Hoover took to Instagram to officially unveil the main cast for the adaptation. The role of Lily went to Gossip Girl star Blake Lively who Hoover described as her "dream Lily" while Justin Baldoni (Jane The Virgin) was cast opposite her as Ryle. Baldoni handles double duty as star and director. Also cast are Jenny Slate (SNL) who will play Ryle's sister, Alyssa, Hasan Minhaj, (Patriot Act), as Alyssa's husband and Ryle's best friend, Marshall, as well as Brandon Sklenar (1923) who will portray Lily's first love, Atlas Corrigan.

Image via The CW

RELATED: 'Strange Planet' Adaptation Gets Long-Awaited Release Date

Differences Between The Book And Film Adaptation

Following fan observations that Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni appeared older than the characters Lily and Ryle who, per the book, are 23 and 30 years respectively, author Hoover came forward to address the concerns. She explained that the decision to age up the characters was made to rectify an unintentional mistake in the novel. Hoover admitted that, at the time of writing, she had not been aware of the extensive duration required to become a neurosurgeon. Thus, the adaptation presented an ideal opportunity to rectify this oversight by aligning the characters' ages more accurately with Ryle's profession. So far, this appears to be the only major change the movie will have compared to the book. The film will also include numerous flashbacks to Lily and Ryle's past as in the book. However, the actors who will play their younger versions are yet to be revealed, but fans have suggested a few ideas.

It Ends With Us releases in theaters on February 9, 2024. Check out the synopsis and our recent interview with Blake Lively below: