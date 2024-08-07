Be prepared for a whirlwind romance in the much anticipated book-to-film adaptation of It Ends With Us. Based on the New York Times best-selling novel by Colleen Hoover, the film stars Blake Lively as Lily Bloom, a florist whose personality is as sweet and lively as her name. Starting afresh in Boston, Lily recently set up her flower shop when she encountered the charming neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid (Justin Baldoni). The two fall for each other hard and fast, only for Lily to start noticing things in Ryle that remind her of her parents’ traumatic relationship. As the couple attempts to find footing in their passionate romance, Lily’s first love suddenly pops up in town, tearing her feelings between a stranger and a familiar face from the past.

Apart from leads Lively and Baldoni, It Ends With Us also stars Brandon Sklenar as Lily’s first love Atlas Corrigan, Jenny Slate as Ryle’s sister Alyssa, and Hasan Minhaj as Alyssa’s husband and Ryle’s best friend, Marshall. Directed by Baldoni and produced by Lively, Alex Saks, Jamey Heath, and Christy Hall, from a screenplay by Hall as well, It Ends With Us is a bittersweet reminder that the past doesn’t define us. Instead, we have to seize whatever options we have in the present to move on to a more beautiful future.

With the film’s release right around the corner, here’s where you can watch It Ends With Us at a theater near you.

Is ‘It Ends With Us’ Streaming?

It Ends With Us is slated for an exclusive theatrical release before it becomes available on streaming. While no major announcement has been made yet, it is highly likely that the movie, which is distributed by Sony Pictures, will make its way to Netflix by the end of its theatrical run. This is all thanks to Netflix and Sony Pictures Entertainment’s multiyear, exclusive first pay window licensing deal in the U.S. for theatrically released SPE feature films.

Scott Stuber, Head of Global Firms at Netflix, expresses that Sony Pictures is the ideal partner for their streaming platform.

“Sony Pictures is a great partner and we are thrilled to expand our relationship through this forward-thinking agreement,” said Scott Stuber, Head of Global Films at Netflix. “This not only allows us to bring their impressive slate of beloved film franchises and new IP to Netflix in the U.S., but it also establishes a new source of first run films for Netflix movie lovers worldwide.”

Keith Le Goy, President, Worldwide Distribution and Networks, at Sony Pictures Entertainment, shares how this partnership benefits both Netflix and the distributor.

“Netflix has been a terrific partner as we continue to expand our relationship,” said Keith Le Goy, President, Worldwide Distribution and Networks, Sony Pictures Entertainment. “At Sony Pictures, we produce some of the biggest blockbusters and the most creative, original films in the industry. This exciting agreement further demonstrates the importance of that content to our distribution partners as they grow their audiences and deliver the very best in entertainment.”

Is ‘It Ends With Us’ in Theaters?

Get your tissues ready. It Ends With Us officially premieres in theaters on August 9, 2024. The romantic drama isn’t the only film showing in cinemas that weekend. Joining the slate is the video game-to-film adaptation Borderlands, starring Cate Blanchett as an outlaw leading a ragtag team of misfits to track down a missing girl.

Previously, It Ends With Us was slated for a theatrical release on February 9, 2024. It was later pushed back to June 21, 2024, before settling on its final August release date.

Find Showtimes for ‘It Ends With Us’

Click the links below to check out the showtimes for It Ends With Us:

Watch the Trailer for ‘It Ends With Us’

Check out the official synopsis for It Ends With Us:

“IT ENDS WITH US, the first Colleen Hoover novel adapted for the big screen, tells the compelling story of Lily Bloom (Blake Lively), a woman who overcomes a traumatic childhood to embark on a new life in Boston and chase a lifelong dream of opening her own business. A chance meeting with charming neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid (Justin Baldoni) sparks an intense connection, but as the two fall deeply in love, Lily begins to see sides of Ryle that remind her of her parents’ relationship. When Lily’s first love, Atlas Corrigan (Brandon Sklenar), suddenly reenters her life, her relationship with Ryle is upended, and Lily realizes she must learn to rely on her own strength to make an impossible choice for her future.”

First published in 2016, Hoover’s “It Ends With Us” has sold a total of four million copies and gained a massive following amongst BookTok communities. While many have put Hoover’s novel into their must-read lists, “It Ends With Us” has also received its fair share of criticism, particularly in dealing with a subject as sensitive and delicate as abuse. “It Ends With Us” portrays a lead female who attempts to break the cycle of domestic abuse and violence she formerly experienced from her father. While many have stated that the novel romanticizes abuse and sees Ryle as a flawed individual rather than an abusive figure, others have come to defend the novel’s portrayal of such complex, nuanced matters.

Like any novel to-film adaptation, It Ends With Us features one major change. Instead of the original 23-year-old Lily and 30-year-old Ryle, the film ages the characters up. Lily is now a 35-year-old woman. Meanwhile, Ryle is 39. Although fans have come to criticize the choice of these “older” actors, Hoover has explained that the film version attempts to match the characters’ ages with their experiences. When Hoover wrote the novel, the author hadn’t realized that becoming a neurosurgeon requires years and years of training.

