Blake Lively’s It Ends With Us was one of the most controversial movies of the year, but that didn’t stop the film from hauling in $148 million domestically and $201 million internationally for a worldwide total of $349 million, making it one of the 20 highest-grossing movies of the year globally. The success didn’t stop at the box office for It Ends With Us; the film recently premiered on Netflix and wasted no time climbing to the top of the charts, dethroning Megan Fox’s Subservience to claim the #1 spot. It Ends With Us also stars Justin Baldoni, Jenny Slate, and Brandon Sklenar, and the film was panned by critics, earning a 55% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but beloved by general audiences, who reviewed the film at a 90% rating.

It Ends With Us star Justin Baldoni also directed the film, with Christy Hall adapting the screenplay based on the book by Colleen Hoover. Baldoni made his feature directorial debut in 2019 on Five Feet Apart, the romantic drama starring Haley Lu Richardson and Cole Sprouse that’s streaming on Paramount+. Before It Ends With Us, he also directed Clouds, the 2020 biopic based on Zach Sobiech, the musician who discovers he has cancer and only has a few months to live. Sabrina Carpenter and Scream veteran Neve Campbell star in the film, which is currently only available to rent on Prime Video. Hall made her writing debut on the 2020 Netflix Original series I Am Not Okay with This, and she followed that up by working as a scribe on Daddio, the 2023 drama starring Dakota Johnson and Sean Penn.

What Else Is Streaming on Netflix?

Liam Neeson’s Run All Night, the 2015 action thriller that grossed $71 million at the worldwide box office on a reported $50 million budget, has also made its way into the Netflix top 10, along with We’re the Millers, the comedy starring Jason Sudeikis and Jennifer Aniston that’s currently sitting in the #6 spot on the platform. Netflix’s most popular series this week is Black Doves, the spy thriller starring Keira Knightley that earned a 98% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, which moved Colman Domingo’s The Madness to the #2 spot. Ted Danson’s A Man on the Inside is also still in the Netflix top 10.

