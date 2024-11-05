They say there's no such thing as bad publicity, but it can certainly worry a team involved in the production of a movie. Earlier this year, the romantic drama movie It Ends With Us premiered in theaters and started to resonate with audiences. However, some other events external to the movie made the story a hot topic. People who missed the Blake Lively (Gossip Girl) outing in theaters are finally able to check out what all the fuss was about as It Ends With Us hit Max, and the movie quickly climbed spots to become the #4 most-watched title on the platform over the past week.

It Ends With Us tells the story of Lily Bloom (Lively), a woman who decides to open a flower shop in Boston and her very first client turns her world upside down. It is neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid (Justin Baldoni), a man who seems too good to be true. Lily's life takes another sharp turn when her first lover resurfaces, and she starts to witness problematic behavior in Ryle. In case you didn't catch it, the couple spirals into an abusive relationship in which Lily is the victim.

The movie became a sleeper hit and raked in a lot more than you'd expect. It Ends With Us ended its theatrical run with almost $350 million at the box office, and almost half of that was made in North America. There were certainly a lot of elements that helped it resonate with audiences: the timely issue that the movie depicts, the stellar cast that also includes Jenny Slate (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Hasan Minhaj (No Hard Feelings), Kevin McKidd (Grey's Anatomy) and Brandon Sklenar (Emily the Criminal) and the fact that it was based on a best-selling novel by author Colleen Hoover. But one element helped keep the buzz going.

What Was The Problem With 'It Ends With Us' Marketing Campaign?

During the movie's promotion, some fans were confused about why It Ends With Us' marketing campaign was so upbeat. Of course, the success of the story reaching as many people as possible should be celebrated, but fans started to get worried because it seemed like the central theme of the story — domestic violence — wasn't being discussed at all. It Ends With Us' marketing campaign has been accused of selling it as a rom-com and not taking any effective measures to underscore the seriousness of the topic at hand.

And then it got worse: during the marketing campaign, Lively came under fire for using the momentum of It Ends With Us to promote her haircare line with pop-up shops, as well as blatantly avoiding discussing domestic violence while promoting the movie. To top it off, it was revealed that she and Justin Baldoni had a behind-the-scenes feud.

Now, Max subscribers get to check out the movie. You can watch the trailer below and stream It Ends with Us on Max.

