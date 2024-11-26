It Ends With Us is heading for a new streaming platform as Netflix has announced that the movie will be available to stream on its platform soon. The romantic drama is an adaptation of Colleen Hoover's best-selling book of the same name, starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. Despite the controversy that has trailed its release, It Ends With Us continues to draw the interest of many. The movie has already proved to be a hit among Max subscribers, where it climbed into the top 10 charts within weeks, and it is likely to repeat the same feat when it arrives on Netflix weeks from today.

It Ends With Us tells the story of Lily Bloom (Lively), a young lady who, after relocating to Boston to start a flower shop, soon falls for a charming neurosurgeon, Ryle Kincaid (Baldoni). Unfortunately, it isn’t long before their blooming romance starts to wilt as the man she thought was perfect begins to show abusive traits - something she’s all too familiar with. Her problems are further compounded when her first love, Atlas (Brandon Sklenar) re-enters her life. It Ends with Us is written by Christy Hall and directed by co-star, Baldoni. The movie’s supporting cast includes Jenny Slate, Isabela Ferrer, Alex Neustaedter, Kevin McKidd, and Amy Morton.

It Ends With Us was released in theaters on August 6 and, surprisingly, became one of the most commercially successful movies of the year. Made on a budget of $25 million, it outperformed every projection to draw a whopping $350 million worldwide, most of it coming from its North American audience. The movie appeared to have benefitted from the bad publicity that trailed its release stemming from a feud between co-stars Lively and Baldoni which also led to criticisms surrounding how the movie handled its triggering elements. Audience reception has been divisive, yet the movie continues to spark conversations around the timely topic of domestic violence that it depicts.

More Colleen Hoover Adaptations Are Coming To The Big Screen

The massive success of It Ends With Us should naturally guarantee the follow-up adaptation of the book’s sequel It Starts With Us, but given the feud between its co-stars, the likelihood remains uncertain. However, on the brighter side, Hoover’s works have since become like hotcakes as more and more studios continue to show interest in adapting her books.

Some upcoming feature adaptations of Hoover’s novels include Regretting You, set to star Allison Williams (M3GAN), alongside Dave Franco and Mckenna Grace, Reminders of Him which, though yet to name its stars and director, already has a release date set for February 13, 2026. More recently, Amazon MGM Studios announced its adaptation of Hoover’s bestseller, Verity, with Anne Hathaway attached to star.

It Ends With Us arrives Netflix on in the U.S. on Dec. 9. Stay tuned to Collider for all the latest on Colleen Hoover’s adaptations.

7 10 It Ends With Us A woman's life takes a challenging turn when her first love reappears, complicating her relationship with a charismatic but abusive neurosurgeon. Confronted with difficult decisions, she must summon her inner strength to navigate the complexities of love and self-empowerment, ultimately shaping her path forward. Release Date August 9, 2024 Director Justin Baldoni Cast Blake Lively , Justin Baldoni , Brandon Sklenar , Jenny Slate Hasan Minhaj , Amy Morton , Kevin McKidd , Isabela Ferrer , Alex Neustaedter , Robert Clohessy , Robyn Lively , Megan Robinson , Robin S. Walker , Emily Baldoni , Adam Mondschein , Caroline Siegrist , Steve Monroe , Daphne Zelle Runtime 130 Minutes Main Genre Romance Writers Christy Hall , Colleen Hoover Studio(s) Columbia Pictures , Wayfarer Studios , Saks Picture Company Distributor(s) Sony Pictures Releasing Character(s) Lily Bloom , Ryle Kincaid , Atlas Corrigan , Allysa , Marshall , Jenny Bloom , Andrew Bloom , Young Lily Bloom , Young Atlas Corrigan , Sheriff , Ms. Byland , Ms. Smith , Doctor Johnson , Doctor Julie , Doctor Dunbar , Katie , Realtor , Female Waiter Expand

