Sony’s It Ends with Us has been nothing short of an enormous success at this year's summer Box Office. Not without its controversies, and whether for better or for worse, the film has garnered huge buzz and led to the sort of ticket sales that Sony executives could have only dreamed of. Currently, the film sits just one place off a prestigious list, that being the Top 10 Movies of 2024 at the US Box Office. As of August 27, the film sits in eleventh place in the list, just one place behind A Quiet Place: Day One in tenth.

With It Ends with Us on $123 million and the Quiet Place prequel on $138 million, the gap looks like a plausible one to bridge for the Colleen Hoover adaptation, even if ticket sales will likely start to decrease now the film has been out for some time. That being said, as the movie nears its fourth week in theaters, figures show there's still a hunger to purchase tickets for potential audience members, with the most recent August 27 figures showcasing a haul of $1.8 million from 3,839 theaters nationwide. However, the past two days have been the movie's worst return despite the isolated figures seeming impressive, with that decline likely to continue.

Given its reported budget of $25 million, It Ends with Us' worldwide haul of $245 million thus far is an astounding achievement, with the movie almost returning its budget tenfold. Given just how dominated the aforementioned list is by major franchises and big-budget sequels, such as Inside Out 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine, It Ends with Us has broken the mold at a time when many will appreciate the comfort of seeing a film of this ilk produce such impressive figures - controversy or not.

August 2024 Has Been All About Hollywood's Power Couple

Image via Blake Lively

The biggest two movies of August 2024 are led each by one-half of one of Hollywood's biggest power couples, with Ryan Reynolds leading Deadpool & Wolverine and Lively leading It Ends with Us. Alas, this has brought with it its own backlash, but it doesn't change the fact that this pair is simply Box Office gold. Combined, the two films have almost hit the $1.5 billion mark, albeit with almost all of that coming from the MCU threequel. Given this success, eyes are on what the two might do next, and whether they may even team up to produce a big blockbuster in the future.

It Ends with Us edges closer to the Top 10 Movies of 2024 at the US Box Office. You can still catch the movie in theaters, with tickets available via the link below.

It Ends With Us 7 10 Lily believes she's found true love with Ryle, but when a painful incident triggers past trauma, she must decide if love alone can carry her marriage through. However, things are complicated when her first love returns to her life. Release Date June 21, 2024 Director Justin Baldoni Cast Blake Lively , Jenny Slate , Brandon Sklenar , Justin Baldoni Runtime 130 minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Justin Baldoni , Christy Hall , Colleen Hoover Expand

Get Tickets