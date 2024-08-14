The Big Picture It Ends with Us is set to enter the Top 20 movies at the 2024 domestic box office, with a total of over $86 million in earnings.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are a box office power couple, with Lively's feature outperforming Reynolds'.

The film follows Lily's romantic relationship with neurosurgeon Ryle, as she must confront her traumatic past.

After just four days on the theatrical circuit, Justin Baldoni's It Ends with Us is already about to enter an important box office list. Currently, the film sits in 21st position on the list of movies at the 2024 domestic Box Office, just $10 million behind the Jason Statham flick The Beekeeper. It Ends with Us has already accumulated an impressive $56 million domestically, as well as another $30 million internationally, taking its total to over $86 million. Given the current rate of daily takings, the film will likely overtake The Beekeeper within the next 48 hours, as interest in the film continues to climb, and so does its ranking on the list.

Star of It Ends with Us Blake Lively is one half of an August Box Office power couple alongside her partner Ryan Reynolds, who currently stars in the third Deadpool installment, Deadpool and Wolverine. Since It Ends with Us' debut, the pair have consistently found themselves at the top of the daily rankings, with Lively's feature already managing to outperform Reynolds'. Alas, the sarcastic superhero won't mind given the storming financial success of his sequel, but it won't stop Lively from getting in a witty comment or two across the breakfast table.

What is 'It Ends with Us' About?

Novel adaptations are no new thing, especially in a current cinematic climate that yearns for pre-existing IPs. One such author who has received enormous acclaim is Colleen Hoover, with this the first of her works to be adapted for the big screen. The film stars the aforementioned Lively as Lily Bloom, a woman who attempts to overcome her traumatic past by moving to Boston and chasing her dreams. However, unexpectedly, Lily meets and begins to fall romantically for neurosurgeon Ryle (Baldoni), with their relationship swiftly spiraling into intensity. That intensity soon uncovers a side to Ryle that Lily didn't plan to see, with memories of her traumatic childhood beginning to resurface.

Alongside Lively and Baldoni, who also directs, It Ends with Us features an ensemble including the likes of Jenny Slate as Allysa, Brandon Sklenar as Atlas, Hasan Minhaj as Marshall, Kevin McKidd as Andrew, Amy Morton as Jenny, and many more. The screenplay was penned by Christy Hall of I Am Not Okay with This fame, with executive producers including Andrea Ajemian, John Logan Pierson, Todd Black, Andrew Calof, and Steve Sarowitz.

It Ends with Us is about to enter the Top 20 movies at the 2024 US Box Office. You can grab tickets to watch the movie in theaters right now.

It Ends With Us 7 10 Lily believes she's found true love with Ryle, but when a painful incident triggers past trauma, she must decide if love alone can carry her marriage through. However, things are complicated when her first love returns to her life. Release Date June 21, 2024 Director Justin Baldoni Cast Blake Lively , Jenny Slate , Brandon Sklenar , Justin Baldoni Runtime 130 minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Justin Baldoni , Christy Hall , Colleen Hoover Expand

