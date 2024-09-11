After an entire month in theaters, the Blake Lively-led It Ends with Us - an adaptation of Colleen Hoover's high-selling novel - has broken many records and exceeded almost all expectations, now sitting on over $300 million worldwide. What's more, the movie has found itself on many an impressive list and has even overtaken the global haul of another female-skewing literary adaptation, The Fault in Our Stars. Now, after another weekend that saw the film accumulate several million in ticket sales nationwide, It Ends with Us has officially entered the Top 50 highest-grossing Sony Pictures movies of all time domestically.

With a total US haul of $141,672,041, the film is now placed 49th in the list and has overtaken the 1992 classic A Few Good Men on $141.3 million, and 1989's Look Who's Talking on $140 million. The margins remain fine for several places higher on the list, and, given It Ends with Us will likely remain in theaters for some time yet, it will only continue to climb the rankings and build on its already impressive legacy. Next in the adaptation's sights is 2002's xXx, with less than $300,000 between the two. Given It Ends with Us' most recent daily taking of $343,000 nationwide, the film will likely take xXx's 48th spot in the list within the next 24 hours.

Seven Places in the Top 10 Are Remarkably From the Same Franchise

Image via Marvel Studios

It Ends with Us can be proud to have entered this prestigious top 50, especially considering just how beloved and financially fruitful the other franchises in the list are. When analyzing just the top 10, it becomes clear that one of Sony's characters is much more popular than the rest, with Spider-Man taking up an astonishing seven places. At the very top of the list, and to no surprise, is No Way Home, the multi-verse cross-incarnation spinoff that became a worldwide phenomenon. In fact, on over $800 million, the film has accumulated more than double second place, which is another Spider-Man venture - the original 2002 Tobey Maguire installment.

The rest of the list includes the likes of Far From Home, Across the Spiderverse, and Homecoming, with only three spots saved for non-MCU installments. This includes the 2017 Jumanji reboot, Welcome to the Jungle, its sequel The Next Level, and Sam Mendes' Skyfall. Over $100 million separates It Ends with Us and Skyfall in tenth place, so Justin Baldoni's adaptation can expect to miss out on that particular top 10.

It Ends with Us is now in the top 50 Sony Pictures movies at the all-time domestic Box Office. You can catch the film in theaters right now.

It Ends With Us 7 10 Lily believes she's found true love with Ryle, but when a painful incident triggers past trauma, she must decide if love alone can carry her marriage through. However, things are complicated when her first love returns to her life. Release Date June 21, 2024 Director Justin Baldoni Cast Blake Lively , Jenny Slate , Brandon Sklenar , Justin Baldoni Runtime 130 minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Justin Baldoni , Christy Hall , Colleen Hoover Expand

Get Tickets