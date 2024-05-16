The Big Picture Blake Lively stars in It Ends With Us, a drama-romance film based on the best-selling novel by Colleen Hoover.

The trailer teases a story filled with trauma, love, and decision-making as past and current relationships collide.

Directed by Justin Baldoni, the movie premieres on August 9 and may lead to more adaptations of Hoover's novels.

It's been a while since fans of Blake Lively (A Simple Favor) got to see anything with her on the big screen, but that hiatus is about to be over. Sony released today the trailer for It Ends With Us, a love story based on the best-selling novel by author Colleen Hoover. The movie centers around Lily Bloom (Lively), a woman who leaves her traumas behind and moves to Boston in order to pursue her lifelong dream of owning a flower shop. It is set to premiere in theaters on August 9.

The trailer for It Ends With Us peels back the story layer by layer, which both teases fans who have already read the novel and reveals to newcomers what sections of the story make it stand out. We first see Lily excited with the perspective of having her business open its doors and how everything changes with her very first customer. Neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid (Justin Baldoni) has the kind of presence of a person that could change your life — you just have to figure out how in the long run.

Then it's time to take a trip down memory lane with Atlas Corrigan (Brandon Sklenar), Lily's first love who suddenly reappears in her life. We quickly realize that the woman's relationships are rigged with trauma, and we'll have to go down this journey with her in order to discover who caused what kind of psychological — and physical — damage to Lily. Of course, having Taylor Swift's "My Tears Ricochet" playing in the background helps invite us to go on that journey and enjoy every moment of it.

'It Ends With Us' Has 'Jane The Virgin' Star Pulling Double Duty

Image via Sony

It Ends With Us is directed by Justin Baldoni himself, who is best known for playing heartthrob Rafael Solano on The CW romcom Jane The Virgin. The actor took on directing duties several times, most notably with teen drama Five Feet Apart. The screenplay is adapted by Christy Hall (I Am Not Okay With This). This is the very first Colleen Hoover novel to be adapted to the big screen, and if the story resonates again with the public, we could be looking at the first of a slate of Hoover-based stories coming our way.

Aside from Lively, the cast of It Ends With Us also features Jenny Slate (Big Mouth), Hasan Minhaj (No Hard Feelings), Amy Morton (Chicago P.D.), Alex Neustaedter (American Rust) and Isabela Ferrer (Evil).

It Ends With Us premieres in theaters on August 9. You can watch the trailer below:

