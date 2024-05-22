The Big Picture The trailer for It Ends With Us starring Blake Lively breaks records, garnering 128 million views in 24 hours.

Based on the bestselling novel of the same name, the film explores love and resilience as Lily navigates past trauma and complex relationships.

Expect a captivating blend of romance and drama in It Ends With Us, which is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated releases in 2024.

Sony Pictures and Wayfarer Studios appear to have unleashed a cinematic storm with the release of the first trailer for It Ends With Us, starring and executive-produced by Blake Lively. The trailer, which debuted last Thursday, has quickly become a sensation, racking up a staggering 128.1 million views within the first 24 hours. As of today, that number has soared to 222 million, setting a new benchmark for trailer debuts this year, according to Deadline.

To put these numbers into perspective, the trailer for Universal's Wicked garnered 112.9 million views on its first day, while the trailer for Barbie, a film that has been a pop culture juggernaut in its own right, attracted 101.6 million. It Ends With Us not only eclipsed these figures but also surpassed other major releases like Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, The Marvels, and even The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Directed by Justin Baldoni, who also co-stars, It Ends With Us brings Colleen Hoover’s best-selling romance novel to the screen. This marks the first time Hoover’s work has been adapted for the big screen, with the screenplay penned by Christy Hall. The film delves into the life of Lily Bloom (Lively), a woman striving to overcome her traumatic past while pursuing her dream of opening her own business in Boston. Her life takes a dramatic turn when she meets Ryle Kincaid (Baldoni), a charming neurosurgeon whose deeper complexities begin to surface, mirroring the tumultuous relationship of her parents.

As Lily faces the resurgence of her first love, Atlas Corrigan, played by Brandon Sklenar, her world is further complicated, pushing her towards a profound crossroads between her past and future. The story is a poignant exploration of love, resilience, and the difficult choices one must make to protect their happiness.

How Successful Is 'It Ends With Us'?

The book has seen significant commercial success. As of 2019, it had sold over one million copies globally and was translated into more than twenty languages. Its popularity surged around 2021, largely boosted by the #BookTok community on TikTok. In the first half of 2022 alone, it sold over 925,000 units and was the best-selling book of 2022 and 2023 in the U.S., topping various bestseller lists including those of The New York Times and Publishers Weekly.

With its record-breaking trailer views, It Ends With Us is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated releases, promising a compelling blend of romance and drama that has already captivated a massive audience. Stay tuned for more updates as we approach its theatrical release. Check out the trailer above before the film debuts on August 9.