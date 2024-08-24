The Big Picture It Ends With Us sparked controversy for its portrayal of domestic violence without a trigger warning.

The story is inspired by author Colleen Hoover's personal experiences with her parents' abusive relationship.

Despite criticism, Colleen Hoover's deeply personal reason for the novel sheds light on the backstory and her dedication to honoring her mother's strength.

Colleen Hoover’s novels have taken the world by storm in recent years. During lockdown, they were a solace to people cooped up in their homes looking to get lost inside another world for a little while. So, when it was announced that her novel It Ends With Us would be getting a movie adaptation, fans were thrilled, even more so when it was announced that Blake Lively would be taking on the lead role of Lily Blossom Bloom. But the movie (and the novel) has faced its fair share of criticism since its release because it focuses heavily on domestic violence, and to many audiences’ surprise and outcry, did not include a trigger warning beforehand. The marketing for the movie, in general, lacks any mention of this very triggering aspect, and instead markets it as a more straightforward romance film, which is dangerously misleading. If you’ve read the book you know what you’re getting into, but otherwise, the dark material may come as a shock.

While this is an unfortunate aspect of the movie's rollout, it shouldn't take away from the fact that this story of abuse is extremely personal to Colleen Hoover. A lot of audience members are probably wondering, is It Ends With Us based on a true story? And while the story of Lily and Atlas is completely fictional, Hoover was inspired by her parents' relationship, specifically her father's abuse towards her mother, in crafting the story of Lily and Ryle.

Is ‘It Ends With Us’ Based On a True Story?

It Ends With Us follows a young woman named Lily Bloom who moves to Boston to chase her dream of opening her own flower shop. There, she meets a handsome, all too charming man named Ryle Kincaid (Justin Baldoni), with whom she forms an immediate connection and attraction. Sparks fly instantly, and the pair begin falling in love, but Ryle has a dark side that comes out, often with violent outbursts directed at Lily. She begins to see connections between her relationship with Ryle, and her parent's relationship, as her father was abusive to her mother throughout their marriage — something Lily swore she would never let happen to herself. The story of Ryle and Lily (and, eventually, Atlas (Brandon Sklenar) and Lily) isn’t based on a true couple, but it is a story that connects back to Hoover's real-life experiences. Namely, her parents' relationship and the abuse her father inflicts on her mother, as it parallels a lot of Lily and Ryle’s story. This is something Hoover has been very vocal about in interviews, and even dedicated the entire Author’s Note at the end of the book to.

‘It Ends With Us’ Is a Personal Story For Colleen Hoover

In many interviews Colleen Hoover has bravely shared that It Ends With Us is a story that is personal to her, because her father was abusive to her mother, and Hoover bore witness to the abuse on more than one occasion. “I was inspired by my mother to write it,” Hoover shared in an interview at BookCon in 2017.

“The book was based on her relationship with my father; she divorced him when I was about two years old. The author’s note at the end explains how the story related to my parents. I fashioned the main characters, Lily and Ryle, after them, and the first time he hits her is actually what happened between my parents.”

She went on to say in the same interview that it was an especially difficult book to write because she knew her mother would read it, and she wanted to do right by her story.

As Hoover mentions in the above interview, if you keep reading after the final chapter of It Ends With Us, you’ll reach a lengthy Author’s Note, in which Colleen Hoover gives a full backstory of what led to her writing the book. It begins from her earliest memory, at the age of two, seeing her father’s abuse towards her mother, all the way to her wedding day when she confronted her father and told him he would not be walking her down the aisle. She also went on to say that it was the most grueling thing she had ever written and that there were times she wanted to go back and change the story into something less heavy. But that wasn’t the story she had set out to tell. Once she finished it, she said that she had more respect than ever for her mother, as through the characters she was able to put herself in her mother’s shoes and see just how strong and resilient she was in such a devastating situation. She said that she wrote the book in honor of her mother and her strength. The movie may not have gotten that point across as well as it could have, but the way Hoover talks about the book and the story behind it shows that there was a lot of care and intention put into the initial product.

It Ends With Us is in theaters now.

