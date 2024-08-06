The Big Picture It Ends With Us explores love, abuse, and self-discovery with raw emotion & tackles the cycle of abuse.

The movie adaptation stays true to the book, promising satisfaction for fans of the original story.

The chaotic interview with Ryan Reynolds highlights the awkwardness and humor of promoting the film.

This isn't the kind of interview you want on your press tour. Brandon Sklenar found himself in the most uncomfortable yet hilarious situation imaginable: promoting It Ends With Us with Ryan Reynolds as his interviewer. Yes, that Ryan Reynolds—the one married to Sklenar's onscreen love interest, Blake Lively. As if that wasn't enough to make the air sizzle with awkwardness, Reynolds decided to spice things up by bringing his mom along for the ride. Because, why not? Now, imagine sitting there, trying to maintain your cool while Deadpool himself grills you about getting cozy with his real-life wife—on screen, of course.

Ryan being Ryan, of course, he began the chat by presenting Brandon with a photo of Blake and him shooting a scene together and asking how he managed to get his butt into the shape it is. Ryan quickly has a meltdown before hugging Brandon for two minutes, and bringing his mother in to finish the iterview. The entire thing is, as one would expect, totally chaotic and entirely what one would expect from the entire Reynolds family as Sklenar tries his best to maintain his composure while playing the straight man in the bit.

What is 'It Ends With Us' About?

The story centers on Lily Bloom, a young woman who navigates the complexities of love, domestic abuse, and self-discovery. The novel is known for its raw and emotional exploration of difficult subjects, including the cycle of abuse and the challenges of making tough personal decisions. It Ends With Us is particularly notable for its unflinching portrayal of domestic abuse and the nuanced way it handles the subject matter.

The story does not shy away from the harsh realities of toxic relationships and the emotional turmoil experienced by those involved. It's a story of hope and empowerment, emphasising the importance of breaking free from harmful cycles and finding the strength to make difficult, life-changing decisions. Lively spoke a few months ago about taking on the project, and promised fans they would be satisfied:

"If you don't know the book, the movie works. I don't think there's any way that if you read the book and you saw the movie you wouldn't be thrilled. We really worked hard on that. I also believe if you saw the movie and then read the book, you wouldn't go, 'Hold on, this isn't like [the other].' You can do either. I think they're both really beautiful. Readers tend to always want to read the book first. I completely understand that, but I feel like this adaptation has stayed so true to the book that it's actually either or, whatever you prefer. I think that you'll be happy if you watch the movie and then go into the book or vice versa."

It Ends With Us will enter theaters on August 9, 2024.