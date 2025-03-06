Ashley Greene (The Twilight Saga) sees demons in the exclusive to Collider trailer reveal of It Feeds. Moving away from blood-sucking vampires, Greene’s latest role will see her appear opposite Shawn Ashmore (The Boys) in the latest title to come from writer and director, Chad Archibald (The Heretics). The horror flick follows a therapist (Greene) who has the ability to see beyond our realm and into the afterlife. But her clairvoyance comes with a price, as she can also see sinister forces at play. When a young girl (Shayelin Martin) comes to her seeking help after a demon has latched onto her, the therapist must face her own sordid past to help the girl move forward.

In the exclusive first look, viewers get a solid peek at the storyline of It Feeds. Our first glimpse of Greene’s Cynthia is of her helping a man by digging into his psyche, which gives us a taste of her powers. Their session is interrupted when a young girl named Riley (Martin) knocks on Cynthia’s door in a panic, asking for help. From the gate, Riley’s affliction is unlike anything Cynthia has ever seen before, and she quickly becomes wary of not only Riley but also her faithful father, Randall (Ashmore). When the entity spreads and latches onto Cynthia’s daughter, Jordan (Ellie O’Brien), the stakes are raised even higher, and the clairvoyant therapist is forced to dig into past traumas that she had hoped were left behind for good.

Where You’ve Seen the Movie’s Leads Before

Rocking a very different look now, 13 years since the final installment in The Twilight Saga came out, you might not have recognized Greene at first with her long, flowing hair. The actress appeared in the five-film series as Alice Cullen, the on-screen sister to Robert Pattinson’s Edward Cullen. More recently, she’s been featured in titles including the psychological thriller, The Immaculate Room, and opposite Nicolas Cage in the comedy thriller, The Retirement Plan.

90s babies will of course remember Ashmore from his leading role in the series adaptation of Animorphs, but he rose to prominence later thanks to his long-running span in the X-Men franchise. His most recent film saw him pair up with his It Feeds co-star, Greene, in the 2021 horror flick, Aftermath, and he also had an important character arc in Prime Video’s The Boys.

Check out the trailer for It Feeds above and see it in theaters on April 20.