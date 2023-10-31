The Big Picture It Follows 2 titled They Follow announced with original star Maika Monroe and director David Robert Mitchell returning.

Amazon MGM Studios is developing a new series set in the same universe as the original 'Poltergeist' film.

Hosts Perri Nemiroff and John Aljets recommend their favorite Halloween movies to watch, which you can check out in the video or listen to their conversation in the podcast. Happy Halloween!

Welcome back to Collider Dailies and Happy Halloween!

In today’s very spooky episode, hosts Perri Nemiroff and John Aljets are discussing some big news for horror fans! They’re talking about the announcement of a sequel to 2014’s It Follows and a new Poltergeist series before sharing their own Halloween must-watches. Check it all out in the video at the top of this article, or you can listen to it in podcast form below.

First up, Perri and John share the news and their thoughts on the recent announcement that It Follows star Maika Monroe and writer-director David Robert Mitchell are returning for the reported sequel titled They Follow. It’s been nearly 10 years since the first movie, an original concept about a sinister force that can take on the appearance of anyone around you, first hit theaters. Now, Neon has announced that the project is getting the ball rolling, with production set to officially begin in 2024. Find out what our hosts are hoping to see with this sequel from Monroe, where it takes place, and, perhaps, a new score?

On top of more from the world of It Follows, Amazon MGM Studios is also developing a series within the same universe as the original Poltergeist movie, Variety reports. Steven Spielberg, who co-wrote and produced the 1982 film, isn’t confirmed to be involved with the new series as of yet, but Amblin Entertainment’s Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey will executive produce. Very little is currently known about the project aside from it taking place in the same universe as the Freeling family, but that leaves plenty of room for speculation. Admittedly, this news is a little iffier. How will it connect to the original? And what will another series format do for the franchise? Finally, to end our Halloween episode, Perri and John suggest their own holiday favorites to check out before the clock strikes midnight on All Hallow’s Eve, as well as their favorite costumes of Halloweens past and the most elite candy. You can check it all out in today's episode of Collider Dailies at the top of this article or listen to their conversation in the podcast below:

