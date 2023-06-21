The term “elevated horror” has been thrown around a lot in the genre space lately. That’s mostly due to Scream popularizing the term for mainstream audiences. However, this type of horror has been around for decades, and in the modern lens, one of the best films to fall under that label is It Follows. The 2014 supernatural horror thriller directed by David Robert Mitchell and starring Maika Monroe has quickly become a cult classic in the last decade. Now the film is coming to 4K for the first time in a hauntingly stunning box set thanks to Second Sight.

The new special features for the release include a 4K master from Second Sight approved by Mitchell, an audio commentary by Joshua Grimm, an interview with actor Keir Gilchrist titled “Chasing Ghosts”, and an interview with actor Olivia Luccardi titled “Following”. The release will also feature “It Follows - The Architecture of Loneliness" which is a video essay from Joseph Wallace and a new Dolby Atmos audio track done by Second Sight. The limited edition version of this release includes a beautiful Rigid slipcase with new artwork from Thinh Dinh, a 150-page hardback book with new essays from Anne Billdon, Martin Conterio, and Kat Ellinger among others, and 6 collectors’ art cards. Second Sight always does a phenomenal job with its physical media releases. Especially when it comes to the horror genre. Their previous editions of The Witch and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre are two of the best 4K releases of the last couple of years. This edition of It Follows may just be the company’s best work yet.

What’s It Follows About?

It Follows lives up to its creepy name by following a young high schooler named Jay (Monroe) who just started going out with this seemingly cool guy Hugh. However, things quickly take a turn on their latest date as, after they have sex for the first time, Hugh reveals that he’s passed a mysterious demon onto her. If it catches up to her, it will kill her. It can be anyone you know, anyone who stands out awkwardly in a crowd, or someone just walking toward you. The only way to survive is to pass it on by sleeping with another person. Now It Follows is more than just a clever allegory for how unsafe sex can kill. This is a tense atmospheric thrill ride that keeps you on the edge of your seat with Mitchell’s dreadfully cold visuals and Disasterpiece’s brilliant musical score. The John Carpenter-inspired sound breaths a life of its own and makes this simple horrifying premise feel unbearably otherworldly.

Monroe also gives one of the most underrated genre performances in history. The actress has quietly become a genre star with gems like Watcher and Significant Other, but It Follows is where Monroe introduced herself to horror audiences. She gives such a subtle and intimately tragic performance that will haunt your nightmares with the things she leaves unsaid. That uneasy funhouse feeling is where Monroe and the overall film thrive. Just the simple image of someone walking in the background out of focus will have you gasping for air. Once you’re done watching it you’ll never want to walk outside alone again, and you’ll be looking over your shoulder for life.

It Follows' limited edition 4K Blu-ray box set releases on August 28, 2023. You can pre-order the set on Second Sight's website now. In the meantime, you can watch the trailer for It Follows down below.