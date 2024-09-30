This summer, horror fans caught the Maika Monroe pandemonium when the actress starred opposite Nicolas Cage in the ‘90s vibey horror flick, Longlegs. And, whether you’re just starting your introduction to Monroe’s expansive repertoire or are in need of another career-defining movie, Netflix subscribers have until October 10 to catch her impressive work in David Robert Mitchell’s It Follows. If you thought Cage’s twisted turn as the man downstairs in the Satanic horror film was spooky, just wait until you see what Monroe’s Jay and the rest of the characters are up against in the very one-of-a-kind genre feature.

Both penned and helmed by Mitchell in the filmmaker’s sophomore project, It Follows centers around a teenager named Jay (Monroe) who has just had sex with her new boyfriend only to discover that doing so has made her the new target of a curse. Now, Death is on her tail, appearing to her in many different versions as she tries to figure out whether to pass the curse to someone else through sexual intercourse or attempt to find a way around it. Also featured in the movie’s leading ensemble are the likes of Keir Gilchrist (United States of Tara), Daniel Zovatto (The Pope’s Exorcist), Jake Weary (Animal Kingdom) and Olivia Luccardi (East New York).

On Rotten Tomatoes, It Follows currently holds an impressive 95% critics rating, marking it as one of the site’s Certified Fresh entries. The movie was one of the unforeseen gems to enter cinemas in 2015, earning more than $23 million at the global box office. As far as horror flicks go, this one is right up there with Smile, Hereditary, and other titles that make the monster a metaphor for something highly relatable. In the years since It Follows crept into cinemas, a sequel titled They Follow has reportedly been in the works. Some of the latest updates have come from Monroe herself when she revealed that a script had been written and that the project was moving forward.

Maika Monroe is One of Our Favorite Modern Scream Queens

Joining a list that includes names like Melissa Barrera, Mia Goth, and Jenna Ortega, Monroe’s work in the horror genre has landed her the title of scream queen. Beyond It Follows and Longlegs, which are both incredible in their own right, the actress also stunned audiences through appearances in titles such as Watcher and Significant Other. Along with They Follow, which we hope will head into production in the next year, Monroe was recently revealed to have been tapped to star in The Hand That Rocks the Cradle remake.

Stream It Follows now on Netflix.

