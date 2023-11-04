Ten years after it became a cult classic horror sensation, It Follows is getting a sequel with They Follow, with the original star and director attached to return. The mid-2010s film made a massive splash within the horror community, mainly due to its excellent performances, impeccable directing, and a wholly original and culturally relevant concept. Not to mention, the film also introduces an all-time classic horror movie villain that is unlike anything we've seen in the genre before.

For those who haven't seen It Follows (and absolutely should as soon as possible), the film follows a young woman named Jay Height (Maika Monroe), who has a chance sexual encounter that turns into an absolute nightmare. After sleeping with someone she recently started dating, Jay is relentlessly pursued by a mysterious entity that only she can see. A being that can take the form of anyone be it a complete stranger or a close friend or family member. The only way for her to get the monster to stop following her is if Jay sleeps with someone else, but if the monster kills that person, then it will start chasing her yet again.

With the help of her friends, Jay is able to subdue the monster long enough for her to pass it on to enough new people, seemingly getting rid of it for good. Despite this, Jay can't help but wonder if she's truly rid of the terrifying entity, or if it will one day return to stalk her. It appears that day is nearing with They Follow, which, if the title is a hint at what's to come, may mean that there will be more than one supernatural stalker following Jay this time. To learn more about the It Follows sequel, and its cast, plot, director, and more, here is everything we know so far about They Follow.

It Follows After carefree teenager Jay (Maika Monroe) sleeps with her new boyfriend, Hugh (Jake Weary), for the first time, she learns that she is the latest recipient of a fatal curse that is passed from victim to victim via sexual intercourse. Death, Jay learns, will creep inexorably toward her as either a friend or a stranger. Jay's friends don't believe her seemingly paranoid ravings, until they too begin to see the phantom assassins and band together to help her flee or defend herself. Release Date March 15, 2015 Director David Robert Mitchell Cast Bailey Spry, Carollette Phillips, Loren Bass, Keir Gilchrist, Maika Monroe, Lili Sepe Rating R Runtime 100 minutes Main Genre Horror Genres Horror, Thriller

When Is 'They Follow' Coming Out?

Image via Animal Kingdom

Though filming is set to begin in 2024, They Follow doesn't have a locked-in release date quite yet. Depending on when filming begins in 2024, we could easily see They Follow release by the end of 2024 or in early to mid-2025. Hopefully, by then, SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP will have finally reached an agreement and end the historic ongoing Actor's Strike.

Where Can You Watch 'They Follow'?

Image via Animal Kingdom

Along with no set release date, we also don't have any confirmation of a release plan for They Follow, but the sequel will likely follow suit with its predecessor and release in theaters. A streaming release in place of, during, or after a theatrical release is also up in the air.

Since the film is being distributed by Neon, it seems likely that it will eventually be available to stream on Hulu. The Disney-owned streaming service has hosted the streaming premieres for many of the indie studio's most popular films including Parasite, Portrait of a Lady on Fire, Triangle of Sadness, The Worst Person in the World, and Titane.

Does 'They Follow' Have a Trailer?

With filming not having even taken place yet, we'll have to be patient to get a glimpse at the next chapter of this terrifying allegory. However, following the film's announcement, Neon did release the first poster for They Follow, which you can see below:

Who Stars in 'They Follow'?

Close

Maika Monroe is confirmed to be returning for They Follow, once again portraying the main protagonist of Jay Height. 2014 was a breakout year for Monroe, and not only because of her remarkable performance in It Follows. Earlier in the year, Maika Monroe would star in another cult favorite horror movie with The Guest, which saw Monroe play another final girl who, instead of fighting a sexually transmitted monster, goes up against an intrusive veteran (Dan Stevens) who is not what he seems.

No word yet on if any other characters from It Follows will join Maika Monroe in returning for They Follow. Likely contenders for a return are Maika's friends, such as Keir Gilchrist as Noah and Olivia Luccardi as Yara. It would also make sense to see Jake Weary return as Jeff Redmond, seeing as how he's the one who is responsible for Jay's encounters with the entity.

What Happened in 'It Follows'?

Image via Animal Kingdom

Plot details for They Follow are slim to none, despite the title implying that there may be multiple monsters chasing Jay this time instead of just one. It would be a nice way to shake up the formula from the already compelling plot of the first movie. If you're looking for a quick recap of It Follows prior to the sequel, read below:

It Follows takes place in suburban Michigan, where 19-year-old Jay begins dating a guy she met named Hugh. What starts out as a perfectly normal date turns strange when Hugh sees a woman in a yellow dress, whom Jay is unable to see at all. That doesn't stop them from going on a second date where they ultimately have sex, only for Hugh to use chloroform on her and tie her into an abandoned building. It turns out, Hugh's real name is Jeff Redmond, and he only started dating Jay, so he could sleep with her and pass on some sexually transmitted curse. This curse results in whoever it gets passed onto being followed by a shape-shifting entity, one that will slowly stalk a victim unless it passes the curse onto somebody else via sexual contact. If the entity kills its current victim, it will then go back to stalking the former subject, starting the cycle all over again.

Jay spends the rest of the film's runtime fleeing from the entity, and while her friends don't initially believe her, they do what they can to help their friend. Using a car belonging to her neighbor Greg (Daniel Zovatto), the group tries to outpace the entity by driving to a nearby beach. This plan proves fruitless as the entity gets there and nearly kills Jay, revealing its invisible powers to the rest of the group for the first time. Realizing the only way to rid herself of the monster is to have sex, Jay sleeps with Greg, but the monster quickly catches up to Greg and kills him, reverting the curse back to Jay. Jay and her friends make a final effort to kill the entity by electrocuting it in a pool, and while that does slow it down, it doesn't kill it. Their final method involves Jay sleeping with her friend Noah (someone who has had feelings for Jay for a long time), and Noah then passes on the curse to a sex worker to spread it far from them quickly. It Follows ends with Jay and Noah holding hands while walking down a sidewalk, with a blurred figure walking behind them...

Who is Making 'They Follow'?

Image via RADiUS-TWC

Not only is Maika Monroe returning for They Follow, but the anticipated sequel will also see the return of David Robert Mitchell as writer and director. Despite making one of the most acclaimed horror films of the 2010s, David Robert Mitchell has only directed three feature films, including It Follows. This includes his feature debut with The Myth of the American Sleepover and his most recent psychological drama Under the Silver Lake. This emphasis on quality over quantity is exactly what makes Mitchell one of the most exciting filmmakers working today.

When Does 'They Follow' Begin Filming?

Neon has confirmed that They Follow is scheduled to start filming in 2024 (though this also depends on whether the ongoing Actor's Strike is resolved).

Is 'It Follows' Available to Watch on Streaming?

Image via Animal Kingdom

To see the movie that started it all, It Follows is currently available to stream on Netflix.

Watch on Netflix