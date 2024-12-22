Many of us poor, tortured souls are still waiting for the day when Longlegs announces its release on a streamer. The hit Nicolas Cage and Maika Monroe-led horror film was one of the most-talked about features of the summer, but it still hasn’t found a home on a streamer. While you wait for that blessed day to come, Max is inviting audiences to check out another incredibly spooky, scary title from Monroe’s portfolio, as It Follows will be arriving on the streamer on January 1. The best part? A sequel is on the way (kind of), so when you get to the end of the first movie and find yourself wanting more — which you absolutely will, by the way — you can be like those of us who have remained vigilant and are constantly keeping an eye out for more information about They Follow.

It Follows served as the sophomore feature-length project for director David Robert Mitchell and pushed the filmmaker towards widespread recognition. Haunting, eerie, and a little trippy, the movie follows Monroe’s Jay, a young woman who, after having sex, is told that there is now a sinister entity attached to her. The only way to get rid of the demon is to pass it on by engaging in sex with someone else. But, if the person you give it to dies, it remarks you as its target. With the help of her friends, Jay sets out to kill the entity without putting anyone else’s life in danger.

Monroe certainly leads the cast with her performance as Jay, haunted and guilt-ridden by the unforeseen mess that she’s gotten herself into, but the ensemble dynamic pulls It Follows into not just good but great territory. Filling out the rest of the call sheet is a list of names that includes Keir Gilchrist (United States of Tara), Daniel Zovatto (Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark), Olivia Luccardi (Channel Zero: Butcher’s Block), Lili Sepe (The Intruder) and Jake Weary (Animal Kingdom). It’s also worth noting that if you watch It Follows and find yourself, like the rest of us, eager for the sequel, Mitchell’s follow-up film, Under the Silver Lake, is another fun, trippy, and twisted tale.

What About ‘They Follow’?