Ten years after successfully debuting at the Cannes Film Festival, It Follows, written and directed by David Robert Mitchell, is now available to watch for free on Tubi. This will certainly delight horror fans who are aware of just how great the movie is, from the quality to Maika Monroe's stellar performance. Following It Follows’ Cannes debut, it was widely released on March 27, 2015, and quickly became a favorite of many, including critics, who praised its originality and performances.

Starring Monroe in the lead role, It Follows centers on Jay, a young woman whose life becomes a living hell in under 24 hours. After a date with Hugh, whom Jay has been seeing, they sleep together, and he drugs her unconscious afterward. Upon waking up, Jay discovers that because they've had sex, she will now be followed by an unknown entity. It will pursue her, taking on the form of strangers or loved ones, and if it catches her, it will kill her. The only way to get the entity off her trail is to sleep with someone else and pass the curse onto them.

'It Follows' Has a Sequel in the Works

A year ago, in October 2023, a sequel to It Follows was announced to be in development and titled They Follow. The upcoming movie will begin filming next year, with writer-director Mitchell returning to the project, along with star Monroe. Little is known about the sequel presently, but reports confirm that NEON is set to distribute the movie while its announced tagline reads, "It's everywhere," giving fans an idea of the terror to come.

While no other cast members have been confirmed yet to return in They Follow, fans will recall that the 2015 film stars Keir Gilchrist (Atypical), Olivia Luccardi (East New York), Lili Sepe, Daniel Zovatto (Station Eleven) and Jake Weary (How to Blow Up a Pipeline). Furthermore, following the film's release, it amassed $23.3 million worldwide against a $1.3 million budget and has since achieved a cult following, with many regarding it as one of the best horror films of the 2010s. Plus, it is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a current score of 95%.

It Follows is streaming for free on Tubi.

It Follows After carefree teenager Jay (Maika Monroe) sleeps with her new boyfriend, Hugh (Jake Weary), for the first time, she learns that she is the latest recipient of a fatal curse that is passed from victim to victim via sexual intercourse. Death, Jay learns, will creep inexorably toward her as either a friend or a stranger. Jay's friends don't believe her seemingly paranoid ravings, until they too begin to see the phantom assassins and band together to help her flee or defend herself. Release Date March 15, 2015 Director David Robert Mitchell Cast Bailey Spry , Carollette Phillips , Loren Bass , Keir Gilchrist , Maika Monroe , Lili Sepe Runtime 100 minutes Writers David Robert Mitchell

