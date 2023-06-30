It’s safe to say that the Academy Awards are the most prestigious event in cinema, but no categories are the subject of such fearsome competition as the so-called “Big Five." Scoring a nomination in one of these categories – Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, and either Best Original Screenplay or Best Adapted Screenplay depending on eligibility – is a highly coveted accolade, and for a film to go four steps beyond and earn nominations across the board is an accomplishment few have obtained. In this almost century-spanning conflict, 43 films have been nominated in all five categories, but only three – It Happened One Night, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, and The Silence of the Lambs – have struck the jackpot and walked away with a full house. Considering the Academy’s middling track record when it comes to honoring the most praiseworthy films of their respective years, it’s refreshing to see that the films deemed significant enough for this commendation continue to attract widespread acclaim. All are fantastic, but it was the first to achieve this clean sweep that has proven the most noteworthy.

'It Happened One Night' Is Classic Rom-Com Material

To a contemporary viewer, It Happened One Night may appear unremarkable – particularly the formulaic nature of its plot. Claudette Colbert stars as Ellie Andrews, a socialite on the run from her father after eloping with fortune-hunter King Westley (Jameson Thomas) whose interest in her extends solely to her bank account. Ellie attempts to travel from Miami to New York to reunite with her beloved, but her sheltered upbringing quickly puts a snag in her plans after being confronted by the real world…at least until the recently fired reporter Peter Warne (Clark Gable) offers to assist her on the condition that she grant him exclusive rights to her story. What follows is exactly what you’d expect from a romantic comedy where two people from two completely different walks of life are suddenly joined at the hip – they fall in love, although not before their fragile egos and a few outlandish situations threaten to end their relationship before it even starts.

Ellie and Peter are a classic will-they-won't-they pair, happily spending most of the runtime pretending that they despise the other whilst secretly grappling with the fact that they’ve fallen head over heels in love with them. A contemporary viewer – even one not sustained by an endless array of Netflix originals that follow the same premise – could predict the trajectory of their relationship from the moment circumstances dictate that Ellie and Peter share a seat on a crowded night bus. Indeed, the entirety of the script reads like it was lifted straight from a well-worn copy of the romantic comedy checklist, making the experience a rather predictable one. This would be a serious issue was the film released today, but It Happened One Night is almost a hundred years old, originating from a time when tired clichés were still intriguing new developments. It didn’t invent the rom-com, but it certainly popularized it – specifically the screwball subgenre that challenged the usual romantic stereotypes. The details may have changed, but the framework hasn’t, and what a privilege it is to witness this genre-defining rulebook being written.

Gable and Colbert Make for a Playful Double Act

Image via Columbia Pictures

But art doesn’t have to be original to be good. Often, the greatest asset a film can have is a simple story well told, and It Happened One Night is a fantastic example of this. Case in point, the plot. Yes, it lacks depth, but no one is watching a rom-com for a Shakespearian-level narrative – something director Frank Capra understands perfectly (ironic given the film’s debt to some of The Bard’s more light-hearted plays). Instead, he utilizes it exactly as he should – namely by letting it take a backseat to the real selling point. The chemistry between Colbert and Gable is truly one for the ages, ricocheting off the scenery with such natural charm it puts all future pairings to shame. There’s never a dull second with the two, with their forthright personas and jovial performances weaving a collage of genius out of the banalest of encounters. For proof, look no further than the iconic hitchhiking scene – a masterpiece of comedic delivery that also succeeds as a powerful commentary on feminine sexual agency in a pre-code Hollywood. A romantic comedy lives or dies on its leads…no prizes for guessing which side It Happened One Night lands on.

The combined talents of Colbert and Gable are more than enough to earn the film a great big thumbs up, but let’s not overlook the reasons why their partnership proved so lucrative – that being Capra and his frequent collaborator, screenwriter Robert Riskin. For a time, they were the most successful writer-director duo in Hollywood, with It Happened One Night showcasing all the reasons why. For starters, Riskin’s dialogue is genius. Every line pops like a firework on Independence Day, complimenting the exuberant pace beautifully. On the rare occasions when Capra does apply the breaks, it’s for nuanced discussions about complex topics, like how being raised in a particular social class alters our perspective on the world. Capra, always the most empathic of directors, never reprimands Ellie for her ludicrous goal while she sits meters away from disenfranchised families hit hard by the Great Depression – instead he lets her watch, learn, and grow. Capra and Riskin’s friendship would be irreparably damaged in the early 1940s following disputes over money. If only they’d followed the guidelines set by their creations (who needs wealth when you’ve got happiness), they could have produced even more masterworks.

It was during the 7th Academy Awards that It Happened One Night achieved its unprecedented milestone – a time when the renowned ceremony was but a pale imitation of what it has since become. Major categories like Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress were still wholly absent despite calls to add them, while others like Best Editing and Best Original Score had only been introduced that year (both having been beaten to the playing field by the short-lived Best Assistant Director award). Similarly, aspects of the ceremony that are now set in stone were still very much in flux, with the most significant example being the nomination process. Generally speaking, it’s the same as it is today – the Academy’s exclusive membership vote in their particular field using a predetermined shortlist, with everyone collaborating for the top prize – although the importance of said shortlist was lessened considerably due to the prevalence of write-in candidates. It was a controversial practice from the start, and one the Academy wasted little time in stopping…but not before it almost cost It Happened One Night its momentous opportunity.

The instigator of this problem was Golden Age of Hollywood icon Bette Davis – or more specifically, her cadre of passionate supporters. In June 1934, four months after the release of It Happened One Night, Davis achieved her long-sought credibility as a serious actor as the villainous Mildred Rogers in the drama Of Human Bondage – a role so widely praised it has one reviewer for Life magazine calling it “the best performance ever recorded on the screen by a U.S. actress". A nomination at the following year’s Academy Awards seemed certain, but alas, none came (the Academy’s tried and tested commitment to snubbing deserving nominees being far from a recent development). Immediately, Hollywood was in an uproar, prompting the Academy to make the unprecedented announcement that voters could add their own picks to the ballet papers. Amazing news for Davies, but not for Claudette Colbert.

Of course (assuming the preceding paragraphs hadn’t already given it away), Colbert emerged victorious, although no one was more shocked by this turn of events than her. Despite her profile being boosted by her appearance in two other Best Picture nominees (Imitation of Life and Cleopatra), Colbert deemed her chances so low that she opted to take a cross-country railroad trip at the same time as the ceremony, resulting in the head of Columbia Pictures Harry Cohn sending someone to drag her off the train after her name was called out. One can only imagine how Davis must have felt after watching her fanbase’s impassioned campaign amount to nothing, although considering that she would win Best Actress the following year for her less deserving performance in Dangerous (the Academy’s tried and tested commitment to awarding artists for their inferior works being far from a recent development), it was a fire that burned only briefly.

The remaining awards followed shortly after, although even they hadn’t been safe bets. As is often the case with classics, nobody involved with It Happened One Night had expected it to amount to anything, with lukewarm reviews appearing to confirm that it would be shut out of the yearly awards circuit. But critics are not the deciding factor for a film’s reputation (even if they like to pretend otherwise). That privilege belongs solely to the audiences, and It Happened One Night’s delightful tale of two star-crossed lovers that both commented on the ongoing Depression whilst also providing some much-needed escapism from it carried the film to box office success. The Academy has always had a soft spot for crowd-pleasers, and that It Happened One Night also transpired to be incredibly well-made sealed the deal. This habit of awarding the quote-on-quote “safer” choices can still be seen with recent Best Picture winners like Green Book and CODA, and while the reaction to those announcements was decidedly more mixed (especially for the former), it's interesting to remember that the precedent for such winners was decided many decades ago.

'It Happened One Night' Is Just as Enjoyable Today as It Ever Was

Image Via Columbia Pictures

Mercifully, opinion on It Happened One Night’s victory has grown even more positive in the succeeding years. Of course, the Oscars don’t singlehandedly decide what does and does not enter the illustrious film canon, but its flagship position as the industry’s leading awards show means that it undeniably plays a substantial role – even more so when it elects to bestow all the awards that the casual viewer is interested in upon a single film. In hindsight, they couldn’t have picked a better recipient. It Happened One Night isn’t the most technically proficient film to sweep the Oscars, but there’s a case for it being the most entertaining – one whose charismatic leads, universal themes, and repertoire of witty dialogue ensures its continued accessibility.

Above everything else, It Happened One Night is a gorgeously optimistic affair. It introduces a rundown world struggling under the weight of economic ruin and then fills it with life, love, and warmth at every turn, allowing its 1930s viewers to experience the dreams they too had spent their nights imagining as they trekked across America in search of a better tomorrow. A dash of realism is the secret ingredient for all works of escapist fiction, and that Capra never succumbs to the temptation of absurdist set pieces or implausible characters (as many of his future copycats would) is what guarantees his place as one of the genre’s masters. For all of its artifice, It Happened One Night feels exceedingly real, and the boundless optimism Capra imbues every frame with is what solidifies the magic. Love can blossom anywhere. You just have to be willing to look.