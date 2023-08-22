The Big Picture It Lives Inside is a new horror film set to release in September, featuring a thrilling story of demonic possession and a teenage girl's struggle with her cultural identity.

The trailer effectively showcases dark and disturbing imagery, reminiscent of past horror films like The Conjuring and Insidious, with strong performances from the cast.

Director Bishal Dutta drew inspiration from his cultural background and his grandfather's real-life experiences with hauntings, adding an extra layer to the story with the choice of the mythological demonic entity, the Pishach.

Horror fans will soon have a terrifying new film to experience with the release of It Lives Inside this September. With the latest horror feature from Neon creeping just around the corner, a brand-new trailer for the movie has been revealed, teasing a thrilling new demonic possession story worthy to see on the big screen. The trailer features Megan Suri (Never Have I Ever), who plays Sam, a teenage girl who rejects her Indian culture in order to fit in with her peers at school. However, things begin to take a dark turn when a mythological demonic entity, known as the Pishach, latches itself into her best friend. With evil forces at play, Sam must come to terms with her cultural identity in order to defeat the demonic entity once and for all.

With strong performances alongside a plethora of dark and disturbing imagery, the trailer effectively showcases the horrors that await the upcoming film. With the movie’s story centering on a demonic possession story, the imagery showcased in the trailer is reminiscent of past films, such as The Conjuring and Insidious. However, with a strong cultural identity brought to the big screen by director Bishal Dutta, It Lives Inside could serve as one another breakout horror hit for 2023.

‘It Lives Inside’ Draws Inspiration From Director Bishal Dutta's Real-Life Background

Directed by Dutta, It Lives Inside draws inspiration from the filmmaker’s cultural background alongside stories told by his grandfather about the supposed hauntings he experienced. “A lot of this came from my grandfather, [he] told this story, right? That when he was a young man, he went to a family friend's house and the friend's daughter had a jar that she carried around and talked to. And one day he said, 'You know, there's nothing in the jar, right?' And she opened the lid angrily and threw something at him, but nothing came out. And so he goes home and then he starts hearing weird noises in the middle of the night,” the director said in a previous interview with Collider.

Additionally, Dutta added that choosing the Pishach added an extra layer to the story due to the demonic entity’s reliance on those experiencing hardships in life, which benefited the latest horror film. “And as I was reading more and more, there were other demons but really, making a movie about teenagers, and a teenage girl coming of age and finding her identity as I was reading about the mythology of the Pishach in our cultural text, it was like, ‘Well, there's no better monster than this.’ This thing feeds on mental instability, it feeds on loneliness, and it just felt right for both the concept of the film and the characters,” he said.

It Lives Inside haunts its way to theaters on September 22. Check out the brand-new trailer for the upcoming horror film below.