It has been such an amazing time to be a horror fan. Whether it be existing franchises like Evil Dead or dreadful new IP like M3GAN, there has been a lot of blood-soaked content added to this beloved genre. On the original side of the terrifying equation, one film horror fans need to look out for is It Lives Inside from director Bishal Dutta. The Neon produced demonic nightmare is set to release this Fall and now its new trailer gives us a first look at the paranoia filled experience that lies ahead.

The film follows Sam (Megan Suri) who's “desperate to fit in at school, rejecting her Indian culture and family to be like everyone else. When a mythological demonic spirit latches onto her former best friend, she must come to terms with her heritage in order to defeat it.” While this may sound like just another film centered around demonic possession, the trailer presents a nightmare that’s anything but that. The trailer does a great job showcasing Dutta’s panic-induced imagery that’s red color palette is sure to make any horror fan sweat. When you mix that with how the story plans to infuse Indian culture with traditional bumps in the night, It Lives Inside may have the killer recipe to be the next original horror hit. Sam trying to find herself and fight her own cultural identity, something that’s inspired by Dutta’s own experience adjusting to life in the United States, also adds a unique angle to this horror story. There have been a ton of great genre films like The Witch and Evil Eye that have used the backdrop of religion to heighten its scares. From the looks of it, Sam’s struggle with her own faith and her family’s heavy religious influence is going to make It Lives Inside one hell of complex, thematic, and unholy journey.

The thick imagery is particularly reminiscent of modern genre classics like It Follows, but Neon has a history that’s more than established their own traumatizing brand of horror. While A24 might be getting all the press these days, Neon has quietly stacked up an impressive catalog of bone chilling titles. Crimes of the Future, The Lodge, Possessor, Revenge, and Infinity Pool are just a few of their films that have left a deadly impact on horror fans and changed the genre game. It sounds like It Lives Inside is going to continue Neon’s devilish mind games and the film premiering at South By Southwest last month to near rave reception is only going to help it.

It Lives Inside doesn't have a release date yet, but the film will be debuting sometime this Fall. Along with Suri, the film also stars Neeru Bajwa, Mohana Krishnan, Vik Sahay, and Betty Gabriel. While horror fans wait for more haunting news on It Lives Inside, you can watch the new trailer down below.