It was the late '80s, and talks of adapting Stephen King’s It into a television miniseries were culminating. The novel in question boasted over 1,000 pages and demanded as much screen time as it could get, and broadcasting company ABC allotted two nights. After confirming a premiere date of November 18, 1990, the production took off to meet the deadline. Screenwriter Larry D. Cohen (Carrie) penned night one and director Tommy Lee Wallace (Halloween III) tackled night two of the miniseries. The casting process was electric, and the creators were ecstatic that Tim Curry would star as the pivotal villain Pennywise the Dancing Clown. Being a part of a Stephen King adaptation was huge, and the excitement was shared by everyone involved. The miniseries brought in an astounding 30 million viewers during its debut, branding it a huge success. Just over 30 years later, its definitive documentary Pennywise: The Story of It covered the whole timeline of the miniseries, from its genesis to cultural impact. Featuring dozens of interviews and behind-the-scenes footage, the documentary addresses virtually every topic, including the notoriously disappointing final confrontation with Pennywise’s true form. Out of all the memories shared, the most candid opinions from the cast and crew were of the look and inclusion of this polarizing spider-like final boss.

So, What Exactly Is 'It'?