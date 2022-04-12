Put on your yellow raincoat and get ready to chase some red balloons, because Collider can exclusively announce that Pennywise is coming to Escape IT, a new escape room experience in Las Vegas inspired by the It franchise. With two multi-room adventures available for fans, the unique escape room experience will transport fans to Derry as they try to survive the fatal encounter with the murderous clown.

Spanning more than 30,000 square feet, Escape IT will feature more than twenty interactive rooms fans will search for clues that'll help them fight off Pennywise, the Dancing Clown. The interactive rooms are inspired by some of the iconic locations from Andy Muschietti’s adaptation of Stephen King’s original novel, released in two films in 2017 and 2019. So, fans can get ready to visit the Losers’ Clubhouse, the haunted Neibolt House, and, of course, the sewers below Derry.

In It, a group of teenagers discover that a monster disguised as a clown has been preying on children for centuries and decide to fight off the creature. The Losers successfully push the beast away, but are incapable of killing it. So, when Pennywise returns many decades later, they all must go back to Derby and finish the job. Unfortunately, there are no details about how the two circuits offered by Escape IT will be organized. However, considering the films’ plot, it’s likely that one escape room experience follows the children's steps, while the other mimics the adult’s return to Derby.

Escape IT is being developed by Warner Bros. together with escape room experts Egan Escape Productions. The experience will count on state-of-the-art special FX, lighting, animatronics, and live actors to create the scariest escape room experience ever conceived. Talking about the ambitious project, Peter van Roden, Senior Vice President of Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment, said:

“It is one of our most iconic horror film franchises and we cannot wait for fans to be able to come face-to-face with the infamous Pennywise and the town of Derry in a way they’ve never experienced before. We’re thrilled to work with Egan Escape Productions as they are experts in the space bringing complexity and attention to every detail to help bring our immersive horror experiences to the next level.”

Jason Egan, the owner of Egan Escape Productions, also added:

“Having the opportunity to work with one of the most iconic and terrifying characters of all time has been a phenomenal venture. It’s an honor to have Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment trust us with their brand and to bring this beloved franchise to life here in the amazing city of Las Vegas.”

Escape IT will premiere in Las Vegas, five minutes away from the Strip. Besides offering a unique escape room experience, Escape IT will also feature an It-themed store offering exclusive merchandising, photo ops, and even carnival-style midway games. To find more information about tickets sales and get a better look at the interactive experience, check out Escape IT’s official website.

