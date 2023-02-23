'Welcome to Derry' will be based on an original story set in Stephen King’s world by Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, Jason Fuchs, and Brad Caleb Kane.

Are you ready to return to Derry, Maine? HBO Max sure is. Today it has been announced that the streamer has officially ordered the long-awaited IT prequel show Welcome to Derry to series!

The exact plot of the series is being kept under wraps but when the series was first said to be in development some teases were given. Welcome to Derry will be based in the world established in Stephen King’s famous novel about Pennywise the Clown, who awakens every twenty-seven years to feast on the children of Derry. It will also expand on what was seen in the two most recent film adaptations by director Andy Muschietti! Welcome to Derry is said to cover the history of Derry, the town that has been terrorized by Pennywise the Clown for generations, leading up to the events of 2017’s IT.

Fans of Muschietti’s adaptations will also be excited to hear that he is returning for the series. He will not only be directing several episodes, but he also helped develop the story. Welcome to Derry will be based on an original story set in King’s world by Muschietti, his sister and producing partner Barbara Muschietti, and Wonder Woman writer Jason Fuchs. Fuchs will also write the first episode and severe as co-showrunner alongside Brad Caleb Kane.

About the exciting upcoming series, Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content at HBO Max, had the following to say:

“We are thrilled to continue this iconic franchise with the brilliant Andy and Barbara Muschietti, Jason Fuchs, and Brad Caleb Kane. This prequel will expand the IT storytelling canvas and bring fans deeper into the terrifying, mesmerizing town of Derry.”

The Muschiettis also put out a joint statement saying:

“As teenagers, we took turns reading chapters of Stephen King’s ‘IT’ until the thick paperback fell to pieces. ‘IT’ is an epic story that contains multitudes, far beyond what we could explore in our ‘IT’ movies. We can’t wait to share the depths of Steve's novel, in all its heart, humor, humanity and horror.”

Fuchs added to the above statement, saying:

“To be able to return to the world of my all-time favorite horror novel and help build upon the singularly brilliant cinematic universe created by Andy and Barbara is more than the opportunity of a lifetime, it's a dream come true -- or, maybe more appropriately, a nightmare.”

Even King himself is excited to see Derry explored in the series, saying:

“I’m excited that the story of Derry, Maine’s most haunted city, is continuing, and I’m glad Andy Muschietti is going to be overseeing the frightening festivities, along with a brain trust including his talented sister, Barbara. Red balloons all around!”

Stay tuned to Collider for any future updates on Welcome to Derry.