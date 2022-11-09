Last March, audiences were shocked and intrigued to learn that HBO Max was developing a prequel series for It, Stephen King’s iconic 1986 horror novel, titled Welcome to Derry. Now, Variety is reporting that the series has found its showrunners in the duo of Jason Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane. The series is reported to be set in the same continuity as It: Chapter One and It: Chapter Two, released in 2017 and 2019 respectively.

Not much is known about the plot of the series yet, but it is expected to explore the history of Derry, Maine. Derry is the town the book and films are set, which has a long history of being terrorized by Pennywise the Clown. As revealed in the recent movies, Pennywise first arrived in Derry in 1715 via an asteroid. Since then, Pennywise reemerges about every twenty-seven years to terrorize the children of Derry. Feeding on them until it’s time to hibernate again. With hundreds of years of town history to explore, it’s anyone’s guess where the story will go!

Both Fuchs and Kane are great choices to bring on as showrunners for the show. Fuchs has already worked on the franchise, having served as a co-producer on It: Chapter Two. He has also written films like Wonder Woman, Pan, and I Still See You. Kane has also executive produced and written multiple episodes of acclaimed series like Fringe, Black Sails, Lodge 49, and Tokyo Vice. Kane also happens to be the singing voice of the title character in Disney’s Aladdin.

Fuchs wrote the script for the pilot based on a story from sibling filmmaking team Andy and Barbara Muschietti after they brought him onto the project personally. The pair being the creative minds behind the series is also very exciting. Since Andy directed the recent It: Chapter One and It: Chapter Two and Barbara produced both films as well. Both films were huge hits with both fans of King’s book and the general horror audiences, combined they made over one billion at the worldwide box office. Additionally, it is reported that Andy will direct the first episode of the series. With such a proven track record behind them, it’s no surprise HBO Max greenlit the series.

Stay tuned to Collider for any future updates on Welcome to Derry, as cast and release date information is announced. Watch the trailer for It: Chapter One below: