One of the most acclaimed horror authors of all time, Stephen King has created many spooky works of fiction that have inspired many great film adaptations. Although he has created such terrifying villains as The Shining’s Jack Torrance and Misery’s Annie Wilkes, there aren’t many King antagonists that are as viscerally scary as Bill Skarsgard’s Pennywise from the It films. Essentially an embodiment of every child’s deepest anxieties brought to life, Pennywise is a literal nightmare that is essential to turning It into such a powerful coming-of-age story.

As spooky as the demented clown is, It confronts deeper themes about trauma and loss than what can be pinned to one specific villain. In fact, the most heartbreaking death in It: Chapter Two involves the death of Stanley Uris (Andy Bean), a tragedy that cannot be directly blamed on Pennywise.

What Happens to Stanley in ‘It: Chapter Two?'

Set twenty-seven years after the events of the first film, It: Chapter Two picks up with the “Loser’s Club” as they have moved on from their experiences combating Pennywise in the sewers of Derry. While their knowledge of Pennywise’s backstory is scarce, the Loser’s Club have grown to believe that the seemingly inescapable evil that haunted their childhood is now behind them. However, It: Chapter Two shows the lingering effects of trauma by revealing how the Loser’s Club members have grown haunted by their experiences. As they reunite, Bill Denbrough (James McAvoy), Ben Hanscom (Jay Ryan), Beverly Marsh (Jessica Chastain), Richie Tozier (Bill Hader), Eddie Kaspbrak (James Ransome), and Mike Hanlon (Isaiah Mustafa) realize that none of them have truly moved on, and that Derry still may hold secrets to be unearthed.

One of the underlying themes of the It series is the strength of unity; the Loser's Club only manages to defeat Pennywise in the first place by working together to help confront their collective fear. While individually they're susceptible to Pennywise’s haunting presence, working together allows them to recognize that they're greater than their individual fears. However, the film also shows that the group’s separation in the aftermath of the first film makes them all vulnerable once more. Without his friends there to help him work through his internal demons, Stan cannot cope with the stress of returning to Derry and takes his own life. As terrifying as Skarsgard’s interpretation of Pennywise is, Stan’s death takes place outside of Derry, where the clown has no power.

Stan’s death has a grim effect on the plot of It: Chapter Two, as it serves as a reminder to the adult Loser’s Club that they must return to stop Pennywise from creating similarly traumatic circumstances for the next generation of Derry’s youth. It’s particularly heartbreaking to see that Stan never gets to reunite with his friends, as subsequent scenes showing the adult Loser’s Club bonding together in a restaurant serve as a reminder that their youthful connection has not been diminished. While there’s a notion of surrealism to the deaths that Pennywise is directly involved in, that of Stanley Uris in It: Chapter Two is especially scary because it's not supernatural.

‘It: Chapter Two’s Flashbacks Emphasize the Story's Heartbreak

Image via Warner Brothers

Despite his limited capacity in the final cut of It: Chapter Two, Andy Bean does a great job at showing how dramatically Stan’s personality has changed in the three decades since he had his last interactions with his friends. As effective as Bean’s work is, Stan’s death in It: Chapter Two is even more tragic because of the strong performance by Wyatt Oleff in the first film. The entire young cast of It does a great job of showing how the Loser’s Club supports each other, but Oleff is a standout because of his sense of reasonable logic. While a young Bill (Jaeden Martell) is blind to reason as a result of the trauma relating to his brother Georgie’s (Jackson Robert Scott) death, Stan applies practical insight that allows the group to risk making rash decisions.

While he never gets to join his adult friends in their second battle against Pennywise, Stan’s presence is still felt throughout It: Chapter Two due to the film’s use of flashbacks. In one of the film’s most memorable sequences, Stan has his Bar Mitzvah and defies the restrictions placed on him by his family; it serves as an inspiration for a young Ritchie (Finn Wolfhard) to stand up for himself. Stan’s line that he will “always be a loser” serves as a heartfelt reminder that the battles that the Loser’s Club wages are personal; while the final film has its fair share of issues, the moments of Stan dealing with the aftermath of their adventures are certainly where the film is strongest.

Stanley Uris' Death in 'It: Chapter Two' Has a Deeper Meaning

Close

Although Stanley Uris' death is one of the film’s more tragic moments, his importance in the It saga is revealed in the film’s touching climax, which serves as a framing device for the coming-of-age horror story. After Pennywise’s evil presence is finally excised for good, Bill discovers letters that were written to the entire Loser’s Club by Stan, in which he discusses the trauma he has dealt with in the years since their youth. While Stan admits that he didn't have the strength to face Pennywise again, he pleads with his friends to remain loyal together as they each live their separate lives. These letters strengthen the characters’ bond and end the film on a moving note.

While adaptations of King’s work include many memorable villains, 2017's It Chapter 1 and 2019's It Chapter 2 are successful because they reckon with the challenges of growing up. Stan’s death serves as a poignant reminder that confronting one’s fear is more complicated than simply defeating a villain; it's a long and arduous process that is challenging for many. While Pennywise is certainly a terrifying villain whose presence is felt throughout both films, Stan’s death is a devastating window into a more realistic depiction of trauma.

