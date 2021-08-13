Nostalgic and die-hard fans of the late John Hughes’ type of comedy are about to get a big treat. Independent studio Gunpowder & Sky has released the trailer for It Takes Three, a comedy that promises to put a spin on the '80s and '90s rom-com tropes that we all know well and love.

Set to premiere on VOD and digital platforms on September 3, It Takes Three embraces aspects of modern culture such as TikTok, bromance, and catfishing. In the story, the coolest guy in school discovers that the new girl sees through his popularity and good looks, and realizes she’s not interested in him. He then decides to enlist the class nerd to take over his social media accounts to add substance to his style and make him a lot more interesting than he actually is. Signals are crossed and hearts are broken, but in this postmodern rom-com, nothing seems to turn out exactly as we’d expect.

The trailer reveals we can expect the occasional Hughes references (hello, sunglasses), some teenage cringe moments, big and loud love declarations — and, of course, lovebirds who don’t know they are made for each other. It Takes Three is directed by Scott Coffey, who also directed Ellie Parker and Adult World. The rom-com features Jared Gillman (Moonrise Kingdom), Aurora Perrineau (Netflix’s When They See Us), Mikey Madison (Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood), and David Gridley (The Duff).

Gunpowder & Sky is an independent studio that has produced some well-received films like Her Smell, Cam, Prospect, Summer of 84, The Little Hours, and Hearts Beat Loud. It Takes Three is their latest release, and will premiere on-demand and digital on September 3. You can watch the full trailer below:

