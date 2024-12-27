Fresh off the release of Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which has followed its predecessors in dominating box offices worldwide, writers Pat Casey and Josh Miller are already preparing to bring another beloved video game to the big screen. That project is an ambitious adaptation of Hazelight Studios' It Takes Two, the critically acclaimed 2021 Game of the Year. The game was acclaimed for its emotional storyline and innovative co-op gameplay, and it follows the journey of Cody (Joseph Balderrama) and May (Annabelle Dowler), an vitriolic couple on the verge of divorce who are condemned by their child to become two of her toys. Or, if you're not a cynic like this writer, are made to work together thanks to a magical wish by their daughter who only wants them to get along again.

Forced to work together to return to their human forms, the pair have to navigate, essentially, their own house but in miniature, while guided by, wait for it, a sentient self-help book of love. Think Honey, I Shrunk the Kids meets Marriage Story. Yes, it really is that strange.

Collider's Aidan Kelley recently caught up with Casey and Miller to talk about the challenges and excitement of adapting such a unique game, which is a very different proposition to an anthropomorphic hedgehog and his buddies. Unlike the lighthearted, action-packed adventures of Sonic, It Takes Two is a lot more emotionally mature and presents a lot of challenging moments, even if the plot is preposterous at times. When asked what drew them to It Takes Two, Miller admitted that it was love at first play. “That was just nice that the Sonic movies have been doing well,” Miller explained.

“So that was something that was offered to us if we wanted to be a part of it. Sonic, we grew up with. It's a 30-year-old game. It Takes Two, when it was offered to us, I don't even think it was even a year old yet. So we’re like, let us play the game. And we played it, and we were both like, ‘holy shi’, awesome!’”

The game’s heartfelt premise immediately grabbed the writers. “It’s a lot of story. Way more story than, say, Sonic the Hedgehog Part One,” Miller continued. “So that was its own challenge of figuring out what to use. But the kernel of the story of a kid making a wish and her parents turning into two of her toys, that was just such an appealing cinematic concept.”

Adapting 'It Takes Two' Is More Challenging Than Adapting 'Sonic'

Casey elaborated on the unique challenges of adapting a story-driven game like It Takes Two.

“So inherently movie-like. But, yeah. The challenge is sort of the opposite of 'Sonic'. [With] 'Sonic', adapting the first game into the first movie like all it was, there’s a fast hedgehog and a mad scientist, and they're gonna fight like that. That was what we took from the game. 'It Takes Two', there's so much story that it was like… Again, adapting anything, it’s like, what's the most important part of this? And then kind of drop some of the side elements so that we can get, you know, the game is like a 10-hour adventure, and get it down to two.”

The pair also shared that their work involved a fair amount of “research,” which in this case meant playing through the entire game. “I don’t even know how long it took us,” Casey admitted with a laugh. “It was funny, we took several days just to play video games.” Miller agreed, adding, “Which is great!”

While Casey and Miller are tight-lipped about the film’s progress, they expressed genuine enthusiasm for the adaptation. “I highly recommend the game, and hopefully the movie will have more specific news when it's going into production on the scene side, hopefully,” Casey shared. “But we can’t announce anything official at this moment, other than we’re very excited about it.”

Stay tuned to Collider for updates on It Takes Two, and see Pat Casey and Josh Miller's acclaimed film Sonic the Hedgehog 3 in theaters now.

Your changes have been saved 8 10 Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is the sequel to the 2022 comedy-adventure movie that featured the Blue Blur and his companions on an adventure to stop Dr. Robotnik from taking over the world. The new film sees the new antagonist Shadow the Hedgehog, arriving to cause trouble for the newly formed trio of heroes, Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles, as they adjust to their earthly lives. Release Date December 20, 2024 Director Jeff Fowler Cast Keanu Reeves , Jim Carrey Ben Schwartz , Colleen O'Shaughnessey , Idris Elba Tika Sumpter , Lee Majdoub , James Marsden Runtime 109 Minutes Writers Pat Casey , Josh Miller , John Whittington

