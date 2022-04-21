Variety reports that the It Takes Two film adaptation has finally found a home at Prime Video for priority development, with Dwayne Johnson set to serve as a producer, with talks that he could also star in the film. Variety previously reported that the beloved game was to be adapted into a film back in January 2022, and the previously reported dj2 Entertainment will produce the film with now joining the project with Johnson's Seven Bucks Productions now boarding the project along with Amazon Studios. Along with Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia will produce on behalf of Seven Bucks. The cast for the film has not yet been decided, though the Variety report says that Johnson has also been in talks to star in the film, though nothing has yet been decided.

It Takes Two is a puzzle game that can be played in single-player but is meant to be played in co-op as you and a friend either in person or online. Players take the role of either Cody or May, a couple who are going through a divorce, as they have their minds transferred into a pair of dolls made by their daughter, Rose. The game sees the pair going through many trials together as they attempt to find a way back to their bodies. The game received rave reviews and went on to win Game of the Year at the Game Awards 2021.

Seven Bucks Productions’ recent releases include films like Red Notice, Jungle Cruise, and Jumanji: The Next Level. The next projects that are coming from the company are the DC films Black Adam and League of Super Pets. Dj2 Entertainment is the company that has produced the recent popular Sonic the Hedgehog films and is also working on the Tomb Raider anime series that is in development at Netflix, as well as a series based on the hit RPG Disco Elysium at Amazon.

Image via Hazelight Studios

Writers of both Sonic the Hedgehog and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 writers Pat Casey and Josh Miller will be penning the script as well as serving as executive producers. Dmitri M. Johnson and Dan Jevons produce for dj2, while Stephan Bugaj of dj2 Entertainment executive produces. The development team behind the original game, Hazelight Studios, will be represented by Josef "Fuck the Oscars" Fares and Oskar Wolontis serving as executive producer. The It Takes Two video game was developed by Hazelight and published by Electronic Arts.

There is currently no release date or window for the It Takes Two film adaptation.

