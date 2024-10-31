It's almost time for Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård) to return. Entertainment Weekly has released new images from It: Welcome to Derry, the television prequel that will depict the titular monster's attacks decades before the events of the movies that took the box office by storm a couple of years ago. The upcoming HBO production will feature different human characters than the ones seen on the big screen. But the adults introduced in IT: Welcome to Derry will have to find their own way of sending the dangerous entity back into its sleep cycle. The community of Derry hasn't been able to defeat evil in centuries.

The new images from It: Welcome to Derry show some of these characters as they prepare to battle against the evil creature. The cast of the prequel includes Jovan Adepo and Taylour Paige as the leads of the story, with Chris Chalk, James Remar and Stephen Rider rounding out the call sheet. Details on the characters featured in It: Welcome to Derry are still kept under wraps at HBO, with the studio wanting to keep every surprise hidden until the show debuts on the screen. The prequel is currently scheduled to premiere at some point next year.

It: Welcome to Derry will feature on of the classic spots depicted in both the original Stephen King story and other adaptations. During the time period when the prequel takes place, the Black Spot served as a successful bar. But Pennywise will be present to ruin everyone's day. The violent fire that took the lives of many people has been teased in other It installments, but it has never been depicted on the screen.

The Return of Bill Skarsgård