The Big Picture Italian cinema, once a towering giant in the global film industry, has significantly shrunk in its influence and popularity in the 21st century.

The 1980s marked a downturn for Italian cinema, with a decrease in the number of films produced and movie theaters in the country. Various factors contributed to this decline, including the rise of television and the lack of new directors.

Italian films have struggled to attract audiences, both domestically and globally, in the 21st century. Factors such as competition from American films, the limited global appeal of the Italian language, and a perceived lack of must-see masterpieces have contributed to this decline.

In the modern world of pop culture, more and more foreign-language media is gathering a notable presence on the North American pop culture scene. Blockbusters from the various film sectors of India like RRR and Jawan are becoming reliable box office hits for domestic movie theaters while Korean television is one of Netflix’s most universally popular domains. Lots of countries are influencing the state of modern American pop culture…but not every country. One territory that’s really not making much of a global impact with its movies right now is Italy.

That’s an interesting twist of fate given how popular Italian movies have been in America throughout the years. In fact, the 1998 Roberto Benigni feature Life is Beautiful briefly became the highest-grossing foreign-language film ever at the domestic box office. However, in the 21st century, Italian cinema has shrunk considerably in its global influence and even in the impact those titles have in their home country. In 2022, key figures in the Italian movie scene bemoaned how moviegoers in this country tend to show up in droves for imports of American blockbusters but ignore homegrown Italian cinema. How did we get here? How did Italian cinema lose its stranglehold on popular culture?

Italian Cinema Wasn’t Just Big Once Upon a Time…It Was a Towering Giant

For much of the 20th century, Italian cinema was unrivaled in its critical acclaim and ability to push the boundaries of what movies could look like. Filmmakers like Roberto Rossellini, Vittorio de Sica, Federico Fellini, and so many others made groundbreaking works of cinema that people all over the world couldn’t stop talking about. While American films were constrained by the Hays Code to always “protect the sanctity of the family,” Italian films like Rome, Open City, Bicycle Thieves, or Umberto D. displayed uncompromising visions of reality that resonated as deeply relatable to moviegoers. The darkness in everyday society was right there up on the screen.

These titles garnered plenty of acclaim and were also very popular at the Academy Awards. Before a proper Best International Feature category was carved out, the Oscars passed out annual “honorary” trophies to a single foreign-language film that stood out from the preceding year. Two of the first three of those awards went to Italian films. It wasn’t just award-season voters and critics who loved these films, though. Michelangelo Antonioni's 1966 feature Blow-Up became a must-see movie for general American moviegoers when it finally hit the States thanks to its explicit sexual material and unorthodox filmmaking choices. A retrospective essay from The Criterion Collection on Blow-Up written by Neil McGlone not only declared the feature a massive success at the domestic box office, but also a film whose lucrative earnings cemented the demise of the Hays Code in America. Italian cinema was deeply popular and positively influential in America.

The 1980s Showcased the Downturn of Italian Cinema

The good times really did seem to be endless for Italian cinema, but then the 1980s arrived. As highlighted in a January 1991 piece from the Chicago Tribune, this decade provided a significant downturn for the Italian film industry in every respect. For starters, the amount of homegrown films produced over the entire decade was only a little more than half of the number of Italian features produced in the 1970s. Meanwhile, the amount of movie theaters in the country had been slashed in half over the decade. The various talking heads in the piece blame a wide array of other factors emerging throughout the 1980s (the popularity of television, the Italian film distribution system, the lack of exciting new directors in Italian cinema) for ensuring the downfall of the country's cinema. All these problems make it clear why author Marina Nicoli declared in her book The Rise and Fall of the Italian Film Industry that “by the end of the 1980s, the Italian film industry was all but dead."

The problems that had emerged for the Italian cinema industry were grave but some hope did emerge in the 1990s. A pair of homegrown global box office and award-season hits in the 1990s (Il Postino: The Postman and Life is Beautiful) briefly brought Italian cinema back to the forefront of the worldwide pop culture conversation. Meanwhile, new comedies headlined by Leonardo Pieraccioni were going over like gangbusters with Italian audiences. A 1997 piece from The Independent covering these bright spots in Italy's film industry also highlighted problems keeping the industry weighed down.

Namely, much of the Italian film industry was oriented around the descendants of great actors and directors past, with few opportunities for fresh faces to come in and establish themselves. Meanwhile, the distribution company Cecchi Gori had a vastly unfair control over Italian movie theater screens, ensuring that smaller acclaimed films struggled to get seen by local audiences. There were still new raved-about features getting made in Italy, they just weren’t given the room to be seen by local or global audiences. This Independent article concluded with grave doubt over the Italian film industry being able to overcome these momentous problems.

Why Hasn’t Italy Flourished in the 21st Century?

Just three months into 2000, bad news emerged about the box office trajectory for homegrown Italian movies. Michelle Hough of ScreenDaily reported that "admissions to Italian films dropped by almost 50% to 9 million in the eight months from August 1999 to March 2000." Italian audiences were already abandoning homegrown movies a decade earlier and now that already small pool of moviegoers watching local cinema had shrunk further. Instead, the movies that lifted the Italian box office up in this period were American films like The Blair Witch Project, American Beauty, and Toy Story 2. It cannot be stressed enough how devastating this problem of modern Italian moviegoers largely being cool to homegrown Italian cinema is. Moviegoers being over the moon for RRR instilled an excitement in that title, everyone from America to Japan wanted to get in on that hype train. Meanwhile, up until very recent times, moviegoers from France have been mostly passionate about their own homegrown cinema, which has often resulted in infectious enthusiasm that spreads all over the globe.

By contrast, Italian moviegoers failing to flock to homegrown titles makes it difficult for modern films from that country to break out in the global film scene. Of course, many other problems conspired to ensure that Italian cinema was largely overshadowed in the 21st century. For instance, in March 2008, Xan Brooks of The Guardian observed that cinema from Spain had been flourishing thanks to the way these films could resonate with Spanish-speaking audiences in territories like Latin America and the United States. The comparatively limited presence of the Italian language on a global scale meant that Italian cinema wasn't seen as "universal" in the late 2000s by studios. Feature films were more global than ever and needed to flourish anywhere and everywhere.

It didn’t help that Italian cinema wasn’t producing the kind of must-see masterpieces that it seemed to crank out constantly in the 1960s and 70s. This perception was solidified by comments by none other than Quentin Tarantino in 2008, with this filmmaker openly noting that he felt modern Italian dramas were all the same. This perception of Italian cinema being in a bit of a slump is even reflected in how only three Italian movies have managed to crack the Best International Feature Oscars race in the 21st century. By contrast, seven of the ten Oscars ceremonies in the 1960s featured Italian films in this category. Features from this country even won that particular Oscar twice in this decade!

Into the 2010s, the issues plaguing the Italian film industry haven't gotten much better. In 2012, grave controversy plagued the various film festivals held in Italy, including director Marco Bellocchio outright claiming that the Venice Film Festival consistently failed to recognize the achievements of local Italian cinema. Meanwhile, 2013 saw the release of Paolo Sorrentino's acclaimed drama The Great Beauty, which became the first major Italian drama to garner global award season and box office love in decades. However, even this film itself reflected the dire state of Italy's art sector, with a New York Times piece covering the film observing that a core theme of The Great Beauty was how Italy's "culture is embalmed in elegant decline.” Even a major comeback for Italian cinema in the world of arthouse filmmaking just reinforced how far the country’s movies had fallen in the decades since 8½.

Where Is the Italian Film Industry Today?

In May 2015, Italy's culture minister Dario Franceschini waxed poetic to Reuters about how there were four Italian movies playing in competition at the 2015 edition of the Cannes Film Festival. That was the most Italian features to show up at the festival in over two decades. Franceschini said that this was part of a resurgence for Italian cinema, which he felt came about from tax incentives provided by his government regime. As if in response to the notion of "universality" pressed by that Guardian piece in 2008, Italian producer Andrea Leone (son of Italian cinema legend Sergio Leone) noted that two of the four Italian features that year were shot in English, which he felt would help those films resonate with a global audience.

However, this hope for a new golden age didn't last long; by January 2018, news broke that the box office numbers for homegrown Italian movies in 2017 had plummeted by 46% from the year prior. In this piece from The Guardian, the most succinct reasoning for why Italian cinema has fallen so greatly emerges from the mouth of writer/director Alex Infascelli. He notes that the shift in cinematic priorities in the mid-1990s (towards movies emulating television) hurt Italy’s cinema scene long-term. He also observed that Italian moviegoers no longer see their own lives reflected in modern cinema, a sharp contrast to the days of Umberto D. or Rome, Open City that vividly captured ordinary existence within Italy. No wonder Italian cinema fans have little passion for homegrown works if they can’t develop a personal connection to those films.

With these problems still plaguing the Italian film industry, it’s doubtful that a massive renaissance is on the horizon for this country’s cinema that will bring its notoriety back to the golden days of the 1950s/1960s. Still, those classic works from de Sica and Fellini are not going away anytime soon and will carry the legacy of Italian cinema into the future for generations to come. Plus, modern well-known filmmakers like Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino prove that the Italian film industry can still produce directors whose works resonate with people across the globe. Even with these bright spots, though, there’s no denying that Italian cinema’s fallen on hard times. Hopefully, unlike the consistently gloomy films that put the country on the map in the 20th century, the Italian film industry will eventually regain some joy and triumph.