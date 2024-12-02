Italian neorealism was a hugely influential film movement that emerged in the aftermath of World War II. Rooted in the economic and social struggles of that era, neorealism sought to portray the harsh realities of everyday life, often focusing on the working class. The watchword for the movement was authenticity. Stylistically, these filmmakers aimed to present an unfiltered vision of society, achieved with the use of non-professional actors, natural lighting, and real locations.

Italian neorealism was relatively short-lived, petering out by the late 1950s, yet its impact was massive, with similar movements springing up around the globe. Even all these decades later, filmmakers continue to borrow some of its elements and preoccupations. With this in mind, this list looks at some of the core neorealist films that sum up all that the movement was about, the best of which remain compelling today.

10 'Il tetto' (1956)

Directed by Vittorio De Sica

"If we can finish the roof by dawn, they can't tear it down." Il tetto (meaning The Roof) revolves around a young married couple, Luisa (Giorgio Listuzzi) and Natale (Gabriella Palotta). Unable to afford proper housing, they hatch a plan to construct a modest roof over their heads on a vacant lot. Italian law at the time permitted unfinished buildings to remain standing if construction was completed overnight, meaning they must race to finish the work before it's too late.

This is classic neorealist stuff, with a focus on ordinary people under social and financial pressures. The simplicity of Il tetto is what makes it so effective. Despite the small-scale story, the limited cast of characters, and the lean 91-minute runtime, director Vittoria De Sica still manages to turn the film into a broader social statement. Il tetto is also lighter and a little more comedic than a lot of its neorealist peers, making it a decent starting point for newcomers to the movement.

Rent on Amazon

9 'Francesco, giullare di Dio' (1950)

Directed by Roberto Rossellini

Image via Carlotta Films

"Perfect joy is to bear all wrongs patiently, for the love of Christ." Francesco, giullare di Dio (aka The Flowers of St. Francis) presents a series of vignettes inspired by the life of Saint Francis of Assisi (Nazario Gerardi) and his followers. The episodes illustrate acts of faith, charity, and humanity, from Francis blessing animals to the friars offering shelter to lepers. The emphasis is on the humility and humor of the friars' simple lives.

Francesco, giullare di Dio invites the viewer into the peaceful and spiritually rich world that St. Francis inhabited.

Roberto Rossellini employs a documentary-like style, using non-professional actors, including actual monks. Likewise, the use of black-and-white cinematography gives the film a timeless, contemplative quality that complements the subject matter. Taken together, these elements invite the viewer into the peaceful and spiritually rich world that St. Francis inhabited. However, in 1950, this approach would have stood in stark contrast to the hardscrabble material conditions prevailing in Italy, where most people were more worried about how they would put food on the table than matters of the soul.

Watch on Max

8 'La terra trema' (1948)

Directed by Luchino Visconti

Image via Compagnia Edizioni

"The seat is butter, but it gives us everything." La terra trema (The Earth Trembles) is a visually striking tale set in a small Sicilian fishing village. It chronicles the trials of the Valastro family as they struggle against economic exploitation by wealthy wholesalers who control the local fishing industry. When young Ntoni Valastro (Antonio Arcidiacono) attempts to break free by starting his own business, he faces fierce resistance, financial ruin, and social ostracism.

Director Luchino Visconti decided that the real people living there would do a better job of this than any actors, telling their stories with a compassionate touch and a focus on emotional complexity.

The film is notable for its docufiction approach, combining professional and non-professional actors with scripted and unscripted movements and shot in actual Sicilian locations. Visconti wanted to capture the essence of the locals and their way of life (which hadn't changed much, despite the turbulence of the 1930s and '40s). He decided that the real people living there would do a better job of this than any actors, telling their stories with a compassionate touch and a focus on emotional complexity.

Rent on Amazon

7 'Germany, Year Zero' (1948)

Directed by Roberto Rossellini

"In times like these, it's hard to know what's right or wrong." Germany, Year Zero is the final chapter in Roberto Rossellini's World War II trilogy. Set amidst the ruins of postwar Berlin, this harrowing drama follows 12-year-old Edmund (Edmund Moeschke), who struggles to support his family in the shattered city. As he navigates a world of desperation, he encounters a Nazi-sympathizing former teacher (Erich Gühne) who manipulates him into committing an unthinkable act.

The resulting film is understandably heavy-going but also undeniably powerful. There are truly harrowing landscape shots here showing a city shattered by the war. Its inhabitants are similarly broken, drifting through a society unmoored from its moral foundations. Through them, the film makes a bleak comment on the lingering effects of fascism. At the same time, Rosselini never loses sight of his young protagonist. "[The whole movie] was conceived specifically for the scene with the child wandering on his own through the ruins," he has said.

Watch on BFIPlayer

6 'Stromboli' (1950)

Directed by Roberto Rossellini

Close

"This island is like a prison." The titular Stromboli is a remote volcanic island. Karin (Ingrid Bergman), a Lithuanian refugee, moves there after marrying Antonio (Mario Vitale), an Italian fisherman. It's a marriage of convenience, representing Karin's ticket out of the displaced persons' camp. Hoping for a better life on the island, Karin instead finds herself trapped by the unforgiving environment and the community's rigid traditions.

The finished product is introspective and contemplative, using the volcanic backdrop as a mirror for Karin's growing despair and suppressed frustration. The raw, unpolished cinematography by Otello Martelli amplifies the starkness of the setting. The rocks, waves, and solidified lava flows practically become characters in their own right. However, the real highlight here is the intense, committed performance by Bergman. She is layered and believable, carrying much of the film singlehandedly. Consequently, her character becomes a stand-in for countless people in similar situations.

Watch on Max

5 'Ossessione' (1943)

Directed by Luchino Visconti

Image via Industrie Cinematografiche Italiane

"We are two of a kind, bound by the same fate." Ossessione (meaning Obsession) is often cited as the first Italian neorealist film (though some would, of course, dispute this). It's an adaptation of James M. Cain's novel The Postman Always Rings Twice and follows Gino (Massimo Girotti), a drifter who begins a passionate affair with Giovanna (Clara Calamai), the wife of a struggling innkeeper (Juan de Landa). Together, they conspire to murder her husband, but their guilt and mistrust unravel their relationship and lead to tragic consequences.

While the story retains elements of film noir and melodrama, Visconti's decision to ground the film in a grim, realistic environment and to cast actual, working-class actors added a lot of authenticity. The aesthetics reflect this, too, leaning into long takes and minimal editing. Thus, Ossessione helped lay the foundation for all of Italian neorealism, and future directors would look to it as a blueprint.

Watch on Plex

4 'Rome, Open City' (1945)

Directed by Roberto Rossellini

Image via Minerva Film

"It's not hard to die well; it's hard to live well." This landmark film is the first installment in Rosselini's loose wartime trilogy. The plot centers on Giorgio (Marcello Pagliero), a Resistance leader hiding from the Gestapo, and the ordinary citizens who risk their lives to protect him. Among them are Pina (Anna Magnani), a pregnant widow, and Don Pietro (Aldo Fabrizi), a courageous priest.

Rome, Open City was shot on location in Rome shortly after its liberation and with limited resources, lending it an immediacy and unvarnished feel that was highly influential. In addition, Rossellini refuses to sugarcoat the realities of war, collaboration, and resistance yet still manages to find some reasons for optimism. Perhaps most impressively of all, the characters are complex and driven by competing motivations. For all these reasons, Rome, Open City is now widely regarded as a classic and holds a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.