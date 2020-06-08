Get 740+ Games for $5 and Fight for Racial Justice and Equality in the Process

Having just launched before the weekend, itch.io‘s new “Bundle for Racial Justice and Equality” has now raised over $2 million to fight the good fight. Let’s break down the rather simple math here:

742 games for $5 = Great deal!

Top Contribution of $5,000 = MVP

Average Contribution of $11.46 being more than twice the cost = Hope for humanity

Helping to fund the never-ending fight for racial justice and equality = Priceless

However, the campaign is not yet halfway to their fundraising goal of $5 million. If you haven’t contributed yet, you have just about a week to do so. Honestly, even if you never touch one of these games in the years ahead, that’s a worthwhile donation in my (check)book.

Here’s what the fine folks behind the bundle had to say about it:

We live in a time of racial injustice, inequality, and police brutality against black people. We hope that everyone takes a stand in any way that they can. We’ve partnered with creators from all across our platform to support organizations that are working directly with those affected. We reached out to our community and an unprecedented number of creators donated over 740 projects to be part of what we believe is the largest bundle ever. Over $3,400 of paid works are available Pay-what-you-want with a minimum donation amount of $5. All proceeds will be donated to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and Community Bail Fund split 50/50. Please note: No Steam (or other external keys) will be given for bundle purchases. Only direct downloads will be available on the itch.io page. If you’re looking for more ways to help try here: https://blacklivesmatters.carrd.co/

Find out more about itch.io here, or read their ‘splainer below: