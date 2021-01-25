HBO Max has released a new trailer for the limited series It's a Sin, which is set to make its U.S. premiere on the streamer after its initial debut in the UK earlier in January. This new five-episode limited series transports viewers to London in the early 1980s. Here, we follow a group of friends, all members of the LGBTQ community, who grapple with the onset of the AIDS epidemic and feels its effects touch every aspect of their lives. It's a Sin comes from Queer as Folk creator/writer Russell T. Davies.

The trailer for It's a Sin introduces us to the group of friends at the heart of this bold, emotionally-affecting new drama. We meet Ritchie (Olly Alexander), Roscoe (Omari Douglas), and Colin (Callum Scott Howells), three gay men who move to London at 18 years old. Coming from different backgrounds and bringing with them a burning desire to live their lives out of the closet, Ritchie, Roscoe, and Colin become close friends. But as they all begin to embrace their identities and search for love and joy, a new illness is on the rise and it's targeting gay men. Soon, these three men, along with their friends and other members of their community, must face the onset of the AIDS epidemic as it targets their loved ones and changes their lives over the years.

Image via Channel 4

The cast of It's a Sin includes Lydia West, Nathaniel Curtis, Keeley Hawes, Neil Patrick Harris, as well as Alexander, Douglas, and Scott Howells. Davies has written all five episodes of the limited series. Peter Hoar (The Umbrella Academy) directs all five episodes. Nicola Shindler (Happy Valley) serves as an executive producer.

It's a Sin arrives on HBO Max on February 18. Watch the official trailer below. For more, find out what's arriving on HBO and HBO Max through January 31.

Here's the official synopsis and poster for It's a Sin:

Set in 1981, Ritchie (Olly Alexander), Roscoe (Omari Douglas) and Colin (Callum Scott Howells) are young lads, strangers at first, leaving home at 18 and heading off to London with hope and ambition and joy… and walking straight into a virus that most of the world ignores. Year by year, episode by episode, crossing the whole decade, their lives change as the mystery of that illness starts as a rumor, then a threat, then a terror, and then something that binds them together in the fight.It’s the story of their friends, lovers and families too, especially Jill (Lydia West), the girl who loves them and helps them, and galvanizes them in the battles to come. Together they will endure the horror of the epidemic, the pain of rejection and the prejudices that gay men faced throughout the decade. There are terrible losses and wonderful friendships. And complex families, pushed to the limit and beyond. This is a series that remembers the boys we lost, and celebrates those lives that burned so brightly.

